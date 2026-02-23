ARCHITECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES
#4922 COMPANY RANKING
Architect Financial Technologies, founded in 2023, specializes in providing institutional trading technology and derivatives brokerage services. The company offers a comprehensive platform for trading across traditional and digital asset markets, including futures, options, and perpetual futures.
11-50 emps
Since 2023
Worth 187M
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ARCHITECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES
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EVERGREEN INDEX #4922
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