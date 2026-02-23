ARCHITECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES

#4922 COMPANY RANKING
Architect Financial Technologies, founded in 2023, specializes in providing institutional trading technology and derivatives brokerage services. The company offers a comprehensive platform for trading across traditional and digital asset markets, including futures, options, and perpetual futures.
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architect.xyz
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11-50 emps
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Since 2023
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Worth 187M
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ARCHITECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES

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Architect Financial Technologies's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to create a financial marketplace for 500,000 people 💸. Part II (technical)

How to create a financial marketplace for 500,000 people 💸. Part II (technical)

Sun Dec 02 2018 By Ant

Digital Banks are Going to Disrupt the Digital Assets Industry

Digital Banks are Going to Disrupt the Digital Assets Industry

Fri Oct 22 2021 By Ishan Pandey

Journey Through FinovateEurope 2019

Journey Through FinovateEurope 2019

Tue Mar 05 2019 By Alex Kreger

Redefining Financial Inclusion Through Regulatory Fintech Innovation by Mehraj Ali Usman

Redefining Financial Inclusion Through Regulatory Fintech Innovation by Mehraj Ali Usman

Thu May 29 2025 By Sanya Kapoor

Padma Naresh Vardhineedi: Revolutionizing Financial Planning Through Cloud Innovation

Padma Naresh Vardhineedi: Revolutionizing Financial Planning Through Cloud Innovation

Sat Mar 29 2025 By Kashvi Pandey

B20 Recommends G20 Promotion of Digital ID at Individual, Enterprise & Farm Levels

B20 Recommends G20 Promotion of Digital ID at Individual, Enterprise & Farm Levels

Thu Sep 07 2023 By The Sociable

Find your Circle of Competence — how to do well as a Software Architect

Find your Circle of Competence — how to do well as a Software Architect

Thu Mar 01 2018 By Niklas Engberg

How to Keep Mission-Critical Business Data Secure in the Mobile Age

How to Keep Mission-Critical Business Data Secure in the Mobile Age

Sun Oct 30 2022 By Scott D. Clary

Decentralizing Real-World Industries: The On-Chain Revolution

Decentralizing Real-World Industries: The On-Chain Revolution

Fri Mar 17 2023 By Blockchain Oracle Summit

Setting New Standards in Enterprise Financial Transformation by Ramsundernag Changalva

Setting New Standards in Enterprise Financial Transformation by Ramsundernag Changalva

Sat Mar 29 2025 By Kashvi Pandey

Sandeep Keshetti's Innovation at a Leading Financial Technology Company

Sandeep Keshetti's Innovation at a Leading Financial Technology Company

Fri Mar 28 2025 By Kashvi Pandey

How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications

How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications

Wed Jan 05 2022 By Alexey Semeney

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