ANIMOCA BRANDS

#639 COMPANY RANKING
About Animoca Brands Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, Lympo, and Grease Monkey Games. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.
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animocabrands.com
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344 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 5.9B
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ANIMOCA BRANDS (AB1)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #639

Animoca Brands's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
MocaPortfolio Goes Live: Inside Animoca Brands' $20M Token Distribution Platform for MOCA Stakers

MocaPortfolio Goes Live: Inside Animoca Brands' $20M Token Distribution Platform for MOCA Stakers

Fri Dec 19 2025 By Ishan Pandey

Animoca Brands Partners With Soneium To Develop Moca Network's Identity Layer

Animoca Brands Partners With Soneium To Develop Moca Network's Identity Layer

Thu Mar 27 2025 By Chainwire

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator

Fri May 31 2024 By Chainwire

CROSS THE AGES Raises $3.5M In Equity Round Led By Animoca Brands And Lists On Major Exchanges

CROSS THE AGES Raises $3.5M In Equity Round Led By Animoca Brands And Lists On Major Exchanges

Wed May 15 2024 By Chainwire

BitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Animoca Brands

BitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Animoca Brands

Thu Feb 24 2022 By Ishan Pandey

Kyoko Finance Raises $3 Million In Private Round from Animoca Brands, Ventures Crypto and AXIA8

Kyoko Finance Raises $3 Million In Private Round from Animoca Brands, Ventures Crypto and AXIA8

Thu Feb 03 2022 By Ishan Pandey

BYDFi Expands European Reach With Next Block Expo 2026 Sponsorship in Warsaw

BYDFi Expands European Reach With Next Block Expo 2026 Sponsorship in Warsaw

Wed Mar 25 2026 By Chainwire

AlphaTON Capital Acquires Controlling Interest in GAMEE, Adding 119 Million Users to its Ecosystem

AlphaTON Capital Acquires Controlling Interest in GAMEE, Adding 119 Million Users to its Ecosystem

Thu Mar 19 2026 By Blockchain Wire

Scam Networks are Targeting Crypto Execs Impersonating Well-Known VCs

Scam Networks are Targeting Crypto Execs Impersonating Well-Known VCs

Sun Feb 22 2026 By Dana Kachan

Nodepay Launches Crypto’s Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform

Nodepay Launches Crypto’s Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform

Tue Sep 30 2025 By Chainwire

Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul During KBW As Flagship Gathering On IP, AI, and Blockchain-enabled RWA

Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul During KBW As Flagship Gathering On IP, AI, and Blockchain-enabled RWA

Wed Aug 27 2025 By Chainwire

Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign

Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign

Mon Aug 11 2025 By BTCWire

Animoca Brands's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Blockchain Life 2023: Shaping Trends for the Upcoming Bull Run

Blockchain Life 2023: Shaping Trends for the Upcoming Bull Run

tmcnet.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands secures US$50 million from Saudi state project to promote regional Web3 development

Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands secures US$50 million from Saudi state project to promote regional Web3 development

scmp.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Hong Kong’s Animoca Teams Up with Saudi Arabia’s Neom to Promote Web3

Hong Kong’s Animoca Teams Up with Saudi Arabia’s Neom to Promote Web3

gizmochina.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Play To Earn Gaming: Crypto Unicorns, $BERRY, and Genesys AI: Top 5 Industry Events November 2023

Play To Earn Gaming: Crypto Unicorns, $BERRY, and Genesys AI: Top 5 Industry Events November 2023

playtoearngames.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands bags $50m from Saudi’s Neom

Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands bags $50m from Saudi’s Neom

dealstreetasia.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Unlocking The Future Of Finance: Blockchain Life 2023 And The Cryptocurrency Bull Run

Unlocking The Future Of Finance: Blockchain Life 2023 And The Cryptocurrency Bull Run

menafn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

How the metaverse and gaming are bridging worlds

How the metaverse and gaming are bridging worlds

cityam.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

TRANSLUCIA SIGNS STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP WITH WELL-LINK, EMBARKING ON A VIRTUAL WORLD JOURNEY

TRANSLUCIA SIGNS STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP WITH WELL-LINK, EMBARKING ON A VIRTUAL WORLD JOURNEY

koreaherald.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Animoca Brands and NEOM company to foster regional Web3 growth

Animoca Brands and NEOM company to foster regional Web3 growth

cryptonewsz.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Top 5 GameFi Tokens AXS, SAND, IMX, DEP & OAS to Watch #BUIDL

Top 5 GameFi Tokens AXS, SAND, IMX, DEP & OAS to Watch #BUIDL

techbullion.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Animoca Brands and NEOM Partner to Drive Web3 Development in Saudi Arabia

Animoca Brands and NEOM Partner to Drive Web3 Development in Saudi Arabia

entrepreneur.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Saudi Arabia Foresees $50 Million Web3 Boost in NEOM-Animoca Brands Venture

Saudi Arabia Foresees $50 Million Web3 Boost in NEOM-Animoca Brands Venture

econotimes.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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