ANIMOCA BRANDS
#639 COMPANY RANKING
About Animoca Brands Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, Lympo, and Grease Monkey Games. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.
344 emps
Since 2014
Worth 5.9B
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ANIMOCA BRANDS (AB1)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #639
Animoca Brands's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
MocaPortfolio Goes Live: Inside Animoca Brands' $20M Token Distribution Platform for MOCA Stakers
Fri Dec 19 2025 By Ishan Pandey
Animoca Brands Partners With Soneium To Develop Moca Network's Identity Layer
Thu Mar 27 2025 By Chainwire
CARV Brings On Animoca Brands As Strategic Investor And Node Operator
Fri May 31 2024 By Chainwire
CROSS THE AGES Raises $3.5M In Equity Round Led By Animoca Brands And Lists On Major Exchanges
Wed May 15 2024 By Chainwire
BitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Animoca Brands
Thu Feb 24 2022 By Ishan Pandey
Kyoko Finance Raises $3 Million In Private Round from Animoca Brands, Ventures Crypto and AXIA8
Thu Feb 03 2022 By Ishan Pandey
BYDFi Expands European Reach With Next Block Expo 2026 Sponsorship in Warsaw
Wed Mar 25 2026 By Chainwire
AlphaTON Capital Acquires Controlling Interest in GAMEE, Adding 119 Million Users to its Ecosystem
Thu Mar 19 2026 By Blockchain Wire
Scam Networks are Targeting Crypto Execs Impersonating Well-Known VCs
Sun Feb 22 2026 By Dana Kachan
Nodepay Launches Crypto’s Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
Tue Sep 30 2025 By Chainwire
Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul During KBW As Flagship Gathering On IP, AI, and Blockchain-enabled RWA
Wed Aug 27 2025 By Chainwire
Automating Web3 Life: WORLD3 Unveils Expert Agent Demo And Launches Pre-TGE Campaign
Mon Aug 11 2025 By BTCWire
Animoca Brands's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Blockchain Life 2023: Shaping Trends for the Upcoming Bull Run
tmcnet.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands secures US$50 million from Saudi state project to promote regional Web3 development
scmp.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Hong Kong’s Animoca Teams Up with Saudi Arabia’s Neom to Promote Web3
gizmochina.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Play To Earn Gaming: Crypto Unicorns, $BERRY, and Genesys AI: Top 5 Industry Events November 2023
playtoearngames.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Hong Kong’s Animoca Brands bags $50m from Saudi’s Neom
dealstreetasia.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Unlocking The Future Of Finance: Blockchain Life 2023 And The Cryptocurrency Bull Run
menafn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
How the metaverse and gaming are bridging worlds
cityam.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
TRANSLUCIA SIGNS STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP WITH WELL-LINK, EMBARKING ON A VIRTUAL WORLD JOURNEY
koreaherald.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Animoca Brands and NEOM company to foster regional Web3 growth
cryptonewsz.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Top 5 GameFi Tokens AXS, SAND, IMX, DEP & OAS to Watch #BUIDL
techbullion.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Animoca Brands and NEOM Partner to Drive Web3 Development in Saudi Arabia
entrepreneur.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Saudi Arabia Foresees $50 Million Web3 Boost in NEOM-Animoca Brands Venture
econotimes.com
Tue Oct 31 2023