ALX Africa unlocks the limitless potential of talent by providing accessible, world-class training in the most in-demand tech and leadership skills. They are building a new generation of agile digital leaders empowered to drive innovation and secure impactful careers in the global economy.
alxafrica.com
51-200 emps
Since n.d.
ALX Africa's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why The "Missing Middle" Is The Biggest Untapped Opportunity in 2026

Thu Jan 08 2026 By Startups Of The Week

Lessons Learned Developing a Mobile Banking Application

Mon Jul 10 2023 By Victor Awunudo

My Journey of Building a Project Time Tracker Management React App

Thu Nov 16 2023 By toka

My Little Journey Constructing LOTUS Website!

Wed Jul 17 2024 By hagarsami63

Making Progress on My Site, Art & Culture

Thu Jun 13 2024 By Mohammed Mubarak

Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach

Tue Sep 20 2022 By Emmanuel Agbavwe

