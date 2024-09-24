ALX AFRICA
#124 COMPANY RANKING
ALX Africa unlocks the limitless potential of talent by providing accessible, world-class training in the most in-demand tech and leadership skills. They are building a new generation of agile digital leaders empowered to drive innovation and secure impactful careers in the global economy.
51-200 emps
Since n.d.
ALX Africa's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Why The "Missing Middle" Is The Biggest Untapped Opportunity in 2026
Thu Jan 08 2026 By Startups Of The Week
Lessons Learned Developing a Mobile Banking Application
Mon Jul 10 2023 By Victor Awunudo
My Journey of Building a Project Time Tracker Management React App
Thu Nov 16 2023 By toka
My Little Journey Constructing LOTUS Website!
Wed Jul 17 2024 By hagarsami63
Making Progress on My Site, Art & Culture
Thu Jun 13 2024 By Mohammed Mubarak
Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach
Tue Sep 20 2022 By Emmanuel Agbavwe