ALGOLIA #2574 COMPANY RANKING

Our story began in 2012 with the idea of creating blazing fast, instant and relevant search and discovery experiences. In essence, we reduced the need for online visitors and in-app users (using any web, mobile or voice device) to needlessly forage for information — by surfacing the desired information in as short a time as possible. Millions of developers around the world use Algolia to unleash the power of search across their digital properties. They use Algolia because we are API-first. We unlock incredible flexibility. We build blazing fast speed into our APIs. We do this because we know developers want to build cool things and innovate. Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, Zendesk and 10,000+ other companies use Algolia to build not just great search, but search that converts at higher rates because of the relevancy. We help their customers find the right goods, offers, and content really quickly. So quickly, in fact, that they don’t go anywhere else. Algolia helps businesses build and optimize the search and discovery experience resulting in significantly enhanced online engagement, increased conversion rates and enriched lifetime value that generates profitable growth. Today, Algolia powers 1.5 Trillion searches a year – that’s 4 times more than Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu and Yandex combined. Our amazing technology is used by one in eight online users. We’re looking for talented, passionate people. As an ownership-driven company, we seek team members who thrive within an environment based on autonomy and diversity. We're committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace. We care about each other and the world around us, and embrace talented people regardless of their race, age, ancestry, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, color, veteran status, disability or socioeconomic background.