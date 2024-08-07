ALGOLIA
#2574 COMPANY RANKING
Our story began in 2012 with the idea of creating blazing fast, instant and relevant search and discovery experiences. In essence, we reduced the need for online visitors and in-app users (using any web, mobile or voice device) to needlessly forage for information — by surfacing the desired information in as short a time as possible. Millions of developers around the world use Algolia to unleash the power of search across their digital properties. They use Algolia because we are API-first. We unlock incredible flexibility. We build blazing fast speed into our APIs. We do this because we know developers want to build cool things and innovate. Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, Zendesk and 10,000+ other companies use Algolia to build not just great search, but search that converts at higher rates because of the relevancy. We help their customers find the right goods, offers, and content really quickly. So quickly, in fact, that they don’t go anywhere else. Algolia helps businesses build and optimize the search and discovery experience resulting in significantly enhanced online engagement, increased conversion rates and enriched lifetime value that generates profitable growth. Today, Algolia powers 1.5 Trillion searches a year – that’s 4 times more than Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu and Yandex combined. Our amazing technology is used by one in eight online users. We’re looking for talented, passionate people. As an ownership-driven company, we seek team members who thrive within an environment based on autonomy and diversity. We're committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace. We care about each other and the world around us, and embrace talented people regardless of their race, age, ancestry, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, color, veteran status, disability or socioeconomic background.
800+ emps
Since 2012
Worth 2.3B
Claim This Company
#2574Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
2%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
ALGOLIA
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #2574
Algolia's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Using Tailwind Classes to Customize Algolia React Components
Wed Apr 19 2023 By Algolia
Streamlining Data Debugging for Game Engine Development with Algolia and Rust
Mon Apr 17 2023 By Algolia
Our Journey to Building a Searchable Index with Algolia and NodeJS
Tue Apr 11 2023 By Algolia
Effortlessly Connect Data with Algolia's New No-Code Platform
Tue Apr 11 2023 By Algolia
Learning English with Zapier and Algolia
Thu Apr 06 2023 By Algolia
Instant Search and Related Stories: Algolia + HackerNoon
Wed Mar 09 2022 By RichardJohnn
Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before
Thu Jul 29 2021 By Podcast
Gatsby, Sheets, Netlify, and Algolia - That's All You Need To Host Your Website for Free
Sun Nov 22 2020 By Hive Index
Integrating Algolia Search in Winds — A Beautiful RSS & Podcast Application
Mon Jul 16 2018 By Nick Parsons
How We Built the Story Licensing App using Next.js, Algolia and Cosmic JS
Mon Jun 11 2018 By Tony Spiro
Microservices for Startups: An Interview with Julien Lemoine of Algolia
Tue Apr 24 2018 By Jake Lumetta
Introducing the Search Grader by Algolia
Tue Nov 15 2016 By Liam Boogar
Algolia's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
World’s Largest Hosted Search Engine, Algolia, Powers 33.5 Billion Searches During Cyber Weekend 2025, a 13% Increase YoY; and 184 Billion Queries in November, a 61% Increase YoY
businesswire.com
Wed Dec 03 2025
Everlane Boosts Conversions and Slashes Null Search Results with Blazing Fast Algolia
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
The Ripple Effect of Cultural Events on Consumer Behavior
mytotalretail.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia
tmcnet.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
How to use AI to build your business
linkedin.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Improving Energy Literacy
thecommonwealth.org
Mon Oct 09 2023
E-Commerce Search Platform Market Size 2023 by Share, Financial Summary, and Growth Opportunity to 2030 | Searchspring, Elastic, Algolia
benzinga.com
Thu Oct 05 2023
Recipes for Success: Personalizing Travel Experiences with Segment, Mixpanel, and Algolia
linkedin.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
Commonwealth Environment and Climate Ministers Meeting
thecommonwealth.org
Thu Sep 21 2023
23rd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting
thecommonwealth.org
Thu Sep 21 2023
What is Clustering in Machine Learning Models?
linkedin.com
Wed Sep 20 2023