ALGOLIA

#2574 COMPANY RANKING
Our story began in 2012 with the idea of creating blazing fast, instant and relevant search and discovery experiences. In essence, we reduced the need for online visitors and in-app users (using any web, mobile or voice device) to needlessly forage for information — by surfacing the desired information in as short a time as possible. Millions of developers around the world use Algolia to unleash the power of search across their digital properties. They use Algolia because we are API-first. We unlock incredible flexibility. We build blazing fast speed into our APIs. We do this because we know developers want to build cool things and innovate. Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, Zendesk and 10,000+ other companies use Algolia to build not just great search, but search that converts at higher rates because of the relevancy. We help their customers find the right goods, offers, and content really quickly. So quickly, in fact, that they don’t go anywhere else. Algolia helps businesses build and optimize the search and discovery experience resulting in significantly enhanced online engagement, increased conversion rates and enriched lifetime value that generates profitable growth. Today, Algolia powers 1.5 Trillion searches a year – that’s 4 times more than Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu and Yandex combined. Our amazing technology is used by one in eight online users. We’re looking for talented, passionate people. As an ownership-driven company, we seek team members who thrive within an environment based on autonomy and diversity. We're committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace. We care about each other and the world around us, and embrace talented people regardless of their race, age, ancestry, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, color, veteran status, disability or socioeconomic background.
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algolia.com
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800+ emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 2.3B
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ALGOLIA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2574

Algolia's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Using Tailwind Classes to Customize Algolia React Components

Using Tailwind Classes to Customize Algolia React Components

Wed Apr 19 2023 By Algolia

Streamlining Data Debugging for Game Engine Development with Algolia and Rust

Streamlining Data Debugging for Game Engine Development with Algolia and Rust

Mon Apr 17 2023 By Algolia

Our Journey to Building a Searchable Index with Algolia and NodeJS

Our Journey to Building a Searchable Index with Algolia and NodeJS

Tue Apr 11 2023 By Algolia

Effortlessly Connect Data with Algolia's New No-Code Platform

Effortlessly Connect Data with Algolia's New No-Code Platform

Tue Apr 11 2023 By Algolia

Learning English with Zapier and Algolia

Learning English with Zapier and Algolia

Thu Apr 06 2023 By Algolia

Instant Search and Related Stories: Algolia + HackerNoon

Instant Search and Related Stories: Algolia + HackerNoon

Wed Mar 09 2022 By RichardJohnn

Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before

Oh Yeah, I've Heard of Algolia Before

Thu Jul 29 2021 By Podcast

Gatsby, Sheets, Netlify, and Algolia - That's All You Need To Host Your Website for Free

Gatsby, Sheets, Netlify, and Algolia - That's All You Need To Host Your Website for Free

Sun Nov 22 2020 By Hive Index

Integrating Algolia Search in Winds — A Beautiful RSS & Podcast Application

Integrating Algolia Search in Winds — A Beautiful RSS & Podcast Application

Mon Jul 16 2018 By Nick Parsons

How We Built the Story Licensing App using Next.js, Algolia and Cosmic JS

How We Built the Story Licensing App using Next.js, Algolia and Cosmic JS

Mon Jun 11 2018 By Tony Spiro

Microservices for Startups: An Interview with Julien Lemoine of Algolia

Microservices for Startups: An Interview with Julien Lemoine of Algolia

Tue Apr 24 2018 By Jake Lumetta

Introducing the Search Grader by Algolia

Introducing the Search Grader by Algolia

Tue Nov 15 2016 By Liam Boogar

Algolia's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
World’s Largest Hosted Search Engine, Algolia, Powers 33.5 Billion Searches During Cyber Weekend 2025, a 13% Increase YoY; and 184 Billion Queries in November, a 61% Increase YoY

World’s Largest Hosted Search Engine, Algolia, Powers 33.5 Billion Searches During Cyber Weekend 2025, a 13% Increase YoY; and 184 Billion Queries in November, a 61% Increase YoY

businesswire.com

Wed Dec 03 2025

Everlane Boosts Conversions and Slashes Null Search Results with Blazing Fast Algolia

Everlane Boosts Conversions and Slashes Null Search Results with Blazing Fast Algolia

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

The Ripple Effect of Cultural Events on Consumer Behavior

The Ripple Effect of Cultural Events on Consumer Behavior

mytotalretail.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia

Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia

tmcnet.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia

Shoe Carnival Achieves Higher Conversion Rate and Delivers Lightning-Fast Campaigns with Amplience and Algolia

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

How to use AI to build your business

How to use AI to build your business

linkedin.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Improving Energy Literacy

Improving Energy Literacy

thecommonwealth.org

Mon Oct 09 2023

E-Commerce Search Platform Market Size 2023 by Share, Financial Summary, and Growth Opportunity to 2030 | Searchspring, Elastic, Algolia

E-Commerce Search Platform Market Size 2023 by Share, Financial Summary, and Growth Opportunity to 2030 | Searchspring, Elastic, Algolia

benzinga.com

Thu Oct 05 2023

Recipes for Success: Personalizing Travel Experiences with Segment, Mixpanel, and Algolia

Recipes for Success: Personalizing Travel Experiences with Segment, Mixpanel, and Algolia

linkedin.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Commonwealth Environment and Climate Ministers Meeting

Commonwealth Environment and Climate Ministers Meeting

thecommonwealth.org

Thu Sep 21 2023

23rd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

23rd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

thecommonwealth.org

Thu Sep 21 2023

What is Clustering in Machine Learning Models?

What is Clustering in Machine Learning Models?

linkedin.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

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