AGODA
#542 COMPANY RANKING
Agoda is transforming travel for millions of customers across the globe. Headquartered in Asia, Agoda is one of the world’s largest online travel platforms. Founded in 2005 and now part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq:BKNG), Agoda has a network of over 2,900,000 properties worldwide. Our web and mobile products provide a first-rate reservation service in 38 languages that uniquely combines local knowledge and local connections to provide the best deals for business and leisure travelers. Agoda employs over 7,000 professionals from 90 nationalities in locations around the globe. In every department – from engineering to customer experience – we provide an environment rich with creativity, collaboration, and experimentation, and the tools to work faster and smarter. At Agoda, we believe our people are our strength. We work hard and have fun, and we choose people who are dedicated to making things great. For properties seeking partnership with Agoda, visit https://connect.agoda.com
7,000+ emps
Since 2005
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AGODA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #542
Agoda's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Will an AI Help Plan Your Next Vacation?
Wed Dec 18 2024 By Victor Dey
How Big Data and Analytics are Shaping Traveler Behavior: Insights from a Digital Marketer
Tue Sep 24 2024 By Amir Shaikenov
Tech Vs. Travel: How Innovation is Disrupting One of the World's Oldest Industries
Thu Sep 15 2022 By Craig Lebrau
Facebook's Libra is a Banker's Nightmare and the Banks Will Fight Back
Mon Dec 30 2019 By Fawaz
5 Most Promising Blockchain-Based Tourism Projects
Mon Mar 11 2019 By Irina Kovalenko
245 Tools & Resources for Travelers and Digital Nomads
Fri Nov 16 2018 By Nomadpick
What Booking.Com Can Teach Startups NOT To Do With Their UX (And How I Spent 130$ Instead of $60)
Wed Aug 29 2018 By Ragnar
Dashboard Fatigue
Tue Aug 07 2018 By Alex Aitken
SRE role in team
Mon Aug 06 2018 By Alex Aitken
Past Velocity and Prediction
Fri Jul 20 2018 By Alex Aitken
How to Decide Which Packages to Use
Mon Apr 02 2018 By Alex Aitken
Why your organization should start using Apache Mesos
Sat Feb 11 2017 By Akhil
Agoda's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Agoda reveals trending Asian destinations for Lunar New Year travel, Tokyo retains the top spot
manilatimes.net
Thu Feb 05 2026
Agoda Supports Tourism Authority of Thailand in Promoting Trusted Thailand Initiative
manilatimes.net
Wed Feb 04 2026
Elevate Your Escape: Agoda's Guide to Asia's Must-Visit Hill Stations
manilatimes.net
Wed Feb 04 2026
Agoda Reports Localization in Early Stages Lifts Guest Spend for 92% of Thailand Hotels
manilatimes.net
Wed Feb 04 2026
AI adoption is widespread, but developer confidence is still catching up, Agoda report finds
tribuneindia.com
Tue Feb 03 2026
AI adoption is widespread, but developer confidence is still catching up, Agoda report finds
manilatimes.net
Tue Feb 03 2026
Agoda Search Insights Show Vietnam's Travel Trends in 2025
manilatimes.net
Mon Feb 02 2026
Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report Reveals Bleisure is on Travelers Minds Across Asia
tribuneindia.com
Fri Jan 30 2026
Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report Reveals Bleisure is on Travelers Minds Across Asia-Pacific
manilatimes.net
Fri Jan 30 2026
Explore the Top Visa-Free and Visa on Arrival Destinations for Indian Travelers in 2026
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Thu Jan 29 2026
Retail Therapy: Agoda's Top Picks for Asia's Shopping Destinations
manilatimes.net
Mon Sep 29 2025
Agoda Highlights Rise of Secondary Destinations in Travel Ahead of World Tourism Day
tribuneindia.com
Fri Sep 26 2025