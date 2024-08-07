AGODA #542 COMPANY RANKING

Agoda is transforming travel for millions of customers across the globe. Headquartered in Asia, Agoda is one of the world’s largest online travel platforms. Founded in 2005 and now part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq:BKNG), Agoda has a network of over 2,900,000 properties worldwide. Our web and mobile products provide a first-rate reservation service in 38 languages that uniquely combines local knowledge and local connections to provide the best deals for business and leisure travelers. Agoda employs over 7,000 professionals from 90 nationalities in locations around the globe. In every department – from engineering to customer experience – we provide an environment rich with creativity, collaboration, and experimentation, and the tools to work faster and smarter. At Agoda, we believe our people are our strength. We work hard and have fun, and we choose people who are dedicated to making things great. For properties seeking partnership with Agoda, visit https://connect.agoda.com