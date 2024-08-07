58.COM #2297 COMPANY RANKING

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. It also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. The company's platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.