58.COM

#2297 COMPANY RANKING
58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. It also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. The company's platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
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58.com
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22916 emps
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Since 2015
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58.COM (WUBA)

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58.Com's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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58.Com's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
A $58 million development could bring sports tourism to Jackson. See where and when

A $58 million development could bring sports tourism to Jackson. See where and when

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Wed Nov 01 2023

Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 58% Today?

Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 58% Today?

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The 58 (!) Best Acne Products of 2023, According to Cosmo Editors

The 58 (!) Best Acne Products of 2023, According to Cosmo Editors

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Shams Charania was shocked Kay Adams stole his phone: ‘Where all the secrets are’

Shams Charania was shocked Kay Adams stole his phone: ‘Where all the secrets are’

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Letter to the editor: Create safe way to get on 58 from cemetery

Letter to the editor: Create safe way to get on 58 from cemetery

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Thu Oct 26 2023

Leapmotor Shares Fall After Stellantis Takes Stake in EV Maker for $1.58 Billion

Leapmotor Shares Fall After Stellantis Takes Stake in EV Maker for $1.58 Billion

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Thu Oct 26 2023

Acme United GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $50.4M

Acme United GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $50.4M

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Mon Oct 23 2023

Tivy classes of ’56, ’57, ’58 come together for Nov. 1 reunion

Tivy classes of ’56, ’57, ’58 come together for Nov. 1 reunion

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Sat Oct 21 2023

Disapproval rating for President Biden hits record-high of 58% in new poll

Disapproval rating for President Biden hits record-high of 58% in new poll

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Wed Oct 18 2023

CBS 58 Hometowns: Genesee Depot

CBS 58 Hometowns: Genesee Depot

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Tue Oct 17 2023

58 Lawyers Elevated to Rank of SAN

58 Lawyers Elevated to Rank of SAN

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Tue Oct 17 2023

Racine & Me: WHS hiring for several positions

Racine & Me: WHS hiring for several positions

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Sun Oct 15 2023

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