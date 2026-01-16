3D GLASS SOLUTIONS

#4716 COMPANY RANKING
3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) is an innovative company specializing in glass-based three-dimensional integrated passive solutions for radio frequency (RF), photonic, and data center applications. Utilizing its patented APEX® glass-ceramic technology, 3DGS offers high-precision products with exceptional high-frequency and low-loss properties, serving industries such as automotive radar, aerospace, defense, wireless infrastructure, and IoT.
computer emoji
3dgsinc.com
ninja emoji
40 emps
light emoji
Since 2005
money emoji
Worth 30M
linkedin social icon
#nanotechnology#iot#hardware
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#4716
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

3D GLASS SOLUTIONS

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #4716

3D Glass Solutions's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top-8 Web Design Trends of 2021

Top-8 Web Design Trends of 2021

Fri May 07 2021 By Dima Riabukha

4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now

4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now

Mon Mar 21 2022 By Crypto Adventure

New frontiers in Human AI Interface

New frontiers in Human AI Interface

Fri Sep 19 2025 By Bruce Li

The Hidden Bottlenecks of 3D Data Labeling

The Hidden Bottlenecks of 3D Data Labeling

Mon Jan 19 2026 By Keymakr

How 3D-Printed Metamaterials Could Revolutionize Noise Reduction

How 3D-Printed Metamaterials Could Revolutionize Noise Reduction

Mon Feb 10 2025 By Labyrinthine

Shhh! The Future of Noise Control Is Twisting Through 3D-Printed Labyrinths

Shhh! The Future of Noise Control Is Twisting Through 3D-Printed Labyrinths

Sat Feb 08 2025 By Labyrinthine

Dronevision: An Experimental 3D Testbed for Flying Light Specks

Dronevision: An Experimental 3D Testbed for Flying Light Specks

Mon Jul 01 2024 By Instancing

Women in Tech: Shanaz Khan's Journey of Building Sustainable Solutions in Tech

Women in Tech: Shanaz Khan's Journey of Building Sustainable Solutions in Tech

Thu Mar 14 2024 By Shanaz Khan

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

How We Turned the iPhone into a Laboratory Microscope with AI and BLE

How We Turned the iPhone into a Laboratory Microscope with AI and BLE

Wed Jul 09 2025 By hacker33457372

AR is Changing the Warehouse Game— Here’s How

AR is Changing the Warehouse Game— Here’s How

Thu Dec 05 2024 By BoxHero

Fostering Biodiversity and Solar Energy Design: What Made the 2024 London Design Festival Memorable?

Fostering Biodiversity and Solar Energy Design: What Made the 2024 London Design Festival Memorable?

Wed Oct 09 2024 By Evgenia N

3D Glass Solutions's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Creatv MicroTech-logo

Creatv MicroTech

creatvmicrotech.com

#3843 RANK
light emojiFounded
2000

XRD Nano Limited-logo

XRD Nano Limited

xrdnano.com

#4939 RANK
light emojiFounded
2021

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About 3D Glass Solutions

avatar

3D Glass Solutions WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!