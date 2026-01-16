3D GLASS SOLUTIONS
#4716 COMPANY RANKING
3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) is an innovative company specializing in glass-based three-dimensional integrated passive solutions for radio frequency (RF), photonic, and data center applications. Utilizing its patented APEX® glass-ceramic technology, 3DGS offers high-precision products with exceptional high-frequency and low-loss properties, serving industries such as automotive radar, aerospace, defense, wireless infrastructure, and IoT.
40 emps
Since 2005
Worth 30M
Claim This Company
#4716Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
3D GLASS SOLUTIONS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #4716
3D Glass Solutions's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top-8 Web Design Trends of 2021
Fri May 07 2021 By Dima Riabukha
4 'Real-Life' Activities That Are Operational in the Metaverse Now
Mon Mar 21 2022 By Crypto Adventure
New frontiers in Human AI Interface
Fri Sep 19 2025 By Bruce Li
The Hidden Bottlenecks of 3D Data Labeling
Mon Jan 19 2026 By Keymakr
How 3D-Printed Metamaterials Could Revolutionize Noise Reduction
Mon Feb 10 2025 By Labyrinthine
Shhh! The Future of Noise Control Is Twisting Through 3D-Printed Labyrinths
Sat Feb 08 2025 By Labyrinthine
Dronevision: An Experimental 3D Testbed for Flying Light Specks
Mon Jul 01 2024 By Instancing
Women in Tech: Shanaz Khan's Journey of Building Sustainable Solutions in Tech
Thu Mar 14 2024 By Shanaz Khan
Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025
Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker
How We Turned the iPhone into a Laboratory Microscope with AI and BLE
Wed Jul 09 2025 By hacker33457372
AR is Changing the Warehouse Game— Here’s How
Thu Dec 05 2024 By BoxHero
Fostering Biodiversity and Solar Energy Design: What Made the 2024 London Design Festival Memorable?
Wed Oct 09 2024 By Evgenia N