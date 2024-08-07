1K

#2155 COMPANY RANKING
1K is a hyperlocal omnichannel grocery chain focused on fulfilling the aspirations of 'Real Bharat'. We believe that to create wow micro-experiences for the consumers, kirana entrepreneurs need the means to use technology as an enabler. With the changing consumer aspirations, the kirana entrepreneurs also aspire for more. Fuelled by the ambition of building ‘Bharat's’ first omnichannel distribution network that brings consumers' aspirations closer to them, 1K is blazing the path to modernizing the traditional Kirana stores.
computer emoji
1knetworks.com
ninja emoji
80-1000 emps
light emoji
Since 2018
money emoji
Worth 150M
linkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#it-services#design#messaging-communications
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#2155
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

1K

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #2155

1k's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
4 Months, $2.1k Per Month - All Open-Source Here's How

4 Months, $2.1k Per Month - All Open-Source Here's How

Thu Jan 09 2025 By Nevo David

How to use idb, a 1kb package that makes IndexedDB easy

How to use idb, a 1kb package that makes IndexedDB easy

Sat Apr 04 2020 By Zee Wyon

AI Maps 13 Million Buildings in One of the World’s Most Remote Regions

AI Maps 13 Million Buildings in One of the World’s Most Remote Regions

Mon Mar 23 2026 By Alibaba

C# OCR Libraries: The Definitive .NET Comparison for 2026

C# OCR Libraries: The Definitive .NET Comparison for 2026

Thu Mar 12 2026 By Iron Software

How Microsoft Trained a 270M-Pair AI to Power Smarter Search

How Microsoft Trained a 270M-Pair AI to Power Smarter Search

Sat Feb 28 2026 By Microsoft

How ConvNeXt Proves Classic AI Models Can Still Beat Transformers

How ConvNeXt Proves Classic AI Models Can Still Beat Transformers

Sat Feb 21 2026 By Meta

State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging

State of the Noonion 2024: HackerNoon Keeps on Blogging

Tue Apr 02 2024 By State of the Noonion for HackerNoon Shareholders

State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers

State of the Noonion: A New Era For Brands and Writers

Sun Jun 05 2022 By State of the Noonion for HackerNoon Shareholders

Cache vs. Database: Comparing Memcached and ScyllaDB

Cache vs. Database: Comparing Memcached and ScyllaDB

Thu Jan 29 2026 By ScyllaDB

Prompt Rate Limits & Batching: How to Stop Your LLM API From Melting Down

Prompt Rate Limits & Batching: How to Stop Your LLM API From Melting Down

Wed Jan 21 2026 By superorange0707

Top 10 Open Source PostgreSQL Backup Tools in 2026

Top 10 Open Source PostgreSQL Backup Tools in 2026

Wed Jan 14 2026 By Rostislav Dugin

How to Become Real Good in Prompt Engineering

How to Become Real Good in Prompt Engineering

Thu Jan 01 2026 By onlyG

1k's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
You can run for a good cause at the beginning and end of November

You can run for a good cause at the beginning and end of November

smilepolitely.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

American Airlines Eyes Delta and United Customers With New Status Match Offer

American Airlines Eyes Delta and United Customers With New Status Match Offer

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code CENTRAL1000 - $1K Bonus for World Series, Suns-Spurs

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code CENTRAL1000 - $1K Bonus for World Series, Suns-Spurs

azcentral.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Caesars Sportsbook AZ Promo Code SBWIRE1000 - $1K for World Series, Suns-Spurs Betting

Caesars Sportsbook AZ Promo Code SBWIRE1000 - $1K for World Series, Suns-Spurs Betting

sportsbookwire.usatoday.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code FREEP1000 - $1K Bonus for World Series, Pistons

Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code FREEP1000 - $1K Bonus for World Series, Pistons

freep.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Conquering the hill: Spivey Hill Challenge takes off soon honoring three locals

Conquering the hill: Spivey Hill Challenge takes off soon honoring three locals

grahamleader.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Caesars Sportsbook AZ Promo Code CENTRAL1000 - $1K for World Series, Suns-Spurs Betting

Caesars Sportsbook AZ Promo Code CENTRAL1000 - $1K for World Series, Suns-Spurs Betting

azcentral.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

If You Invested $1K In Tesla When It Released The Model S, Here's How Much You'd Have Today – Yahoo Finance

If You Invested $1K In Tesla When It Released The Model S, Here's How Much You'd Have Today – Yahoo Finance

inferse.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

The Irvine Police are searching for a couple that stole over $1K in merchandise from a Target store

The Irvine Police are searching for a couple that stole over $1K in merchandise from a Target store

newsantaana.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

This Week’s Chicago Deal Sheet

This Week’s Chicago Deal Sheet

bisnow.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Teen gets paid £1k a month to travel the world on millionaire's superyachts

Teen gets paid £1k a month to travel the world on millionaire's superyachts

djournal.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Bet365 NFL Bonus Code: Raiders-Lions MNF $150 Bonus, $1K Safety Net

Bet365 NFL Bonus Code: Raiders-Lions MNF $150 Bonus, $1K Safety Net

milehighsports.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About 1k

avatar

1k WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!