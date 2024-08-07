1K #2155 COMPANY RANKING

1K is a hyperlocal omnichannel grocery chain focused on fulfilling the aspirations of 'Real Bharat'. We believe that to create wow micro-experiences for the consumers, kirana entrepreneurs need the means to use technology as an enabler. With the changing consumer aspirations, the kirana entrepreneurs also aspire for more. Fuelled by the ambition of building ‘Bharat's’ first omnichannel distribution network that brings consumers' aspirations closer to them, 1K is blazing the path to modernizing the traditional Kirana stores.