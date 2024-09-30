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Companies Keep Asking Everyone Else About How to Use AI - Except AI Itself

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byDominic Ligot@docligot

Technologist, Social Impact, Data Ethics, AI

September 30th, 2024
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Dominic Ligot@docligot

Technologist, Social Impact, Data Ethics, AI

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machine-learning#ai#generative-ai-use-cases#roi-in-ai#ai-strategy#roi-calculator#human-ai-collaboration#collaborating-with-ai#real-value-of-ai

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