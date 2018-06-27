Community is king, treat yours accordingly

Image copyright Stina Runesson

According to MailChimp’s monthly stats on email marketing, the worst performing industry looking to attain email opens (15.22%) are businesses promoting e–coupons and daily deals.

Perhaps not unsurprisingly.

The sheer volume of tat and commodities being pushed on a daily basis would irritate even the most enthusiastic of bargain hunters. It’s just a really impersonal way of punting stuff. Sure, brand loyalty builds over time, but they may have only signed up for an e–receipt the last time they were in the shop and now you’re barraging them with marketing messages that they don’t want.

Marketing is evolving, though. That’s the good news. With tech companies like Apple, Nintendo and Samsung monopolising consumers’ emotional connection to brands — it’s never been more important for the stragglers to seek out the new ways unto which they can make that connection. Beginning the path to brand loyalty. CollectivWorks may have the answer.

Find out more about CollectivWorks and request a demo

Thinking Laterally

You have a bar, restaurant, hotel or cafe. You’re building brand loyalty by providing your customers with an experience, but you haven’t a clue how to market your WiFi so you’re just providing patrons with the same old deals that they might see on a chalkboard/noticeboard.

Every day I see this when I use my local supermarket’s public WiFi in Stockholm. Some might say: “O but, supermarkets are just for shopping, it’s not about the experience.” Well that is just factually wrong. Stats show it’s six to seven times more expensive to attract a new customer, than it is to retain one. “CX”, as it’s commonly known, should be fundamental to any small, medium or large companies strategy with self–controlled content that will consolidate, and inform their community or regular buyers.

CollectivWorks’ public WiFi marketing platform puts the control of the individual vendor’s internet back in to their hands providing relevant content that the vendor can best judge what their market will be interested in.

Bier Halle Case Study

The Test

Many might argue well “this is just another data–grab, I’m not giving these guys my data”. Well you’d be wrong there. CollectivWorks does not want your email; there is no gated email splash page to manoeuvre. Their canny trademark is Swipe to Connect and it’s just that. Swiping through half a dozen pieces of relevant content to the establishment that you’re in and you’re good to go. Critical, if you’re encased in an old Victorian building that struggles to get 4G. Furthermore such has been the success of their Scotland wide pilot that was KILTR WiFi, CollectivWorks is going global with their CEO, Brian Hughes, recently announcing new partnerships and opportunities in the health sector: Versatile tech.

Paul Crawford explains more.

“Using data from the Cisco Meraki dashboard we can see very high connection rates currently sitting at 72% across more than 50 venues from a 30 day period in 2017. Compare this with our previous case study in the Finnieston area of Glasgow and working with Kained Holdings via three units at Lebowski’s, Porter and Rye, and The Finnieston. Even with a one–off email registration, connection rates were just 10%. Of the 10% that did register, there was an average 20% churn in spam emails. If you follow this journey through to an email marketing campaign, open rates on hospitality email marketing continue to fall year upon year for the past 6 years to just below 22%. Ever decreasing circles to reach your customer whilst irritating them with data collection or password input, not a great experience!

Delivering

As the Bier Halle case study demonstrates, CollectivWorks provides clients with engaging content whilst monetising their business in process. A case study states that Bier Halle brought in stock worth £526.91 with a retail value of £1406.75 over a six month period for their sponsored cards. This clearly shows how local businesses can benefit from engaging in new forms of marketing whilst making profit for itself with adaptable, nimble tech.