Communism Isn't The Answer, But It's Time to Start Looking for Alternatives

This is my 6yo Niece’s Opinion of ‘Bad Guy’ Police. Let’s be clear: Trump mentioning “Second Amendment rights” while discussing the protests is a direct call to arms to the right wing radicals and other armed individuals who have integrated themselves with peaceful protesters.

He is asking for violence from his base.

There are much larger issues preventing us from ending racism.

The ultra-rich’s only unified agenda is to keep the poor hating other people people, instead of realizing social and economic disparities that keep us subjugated.

These protests around America are exactly what they want – blacks against cops, whites against blacks, right against left.

The longer we keep ourselves aligned with fighting any other particular subset of the relatively poor, rather than rising up against an establishment funded by debt and keeping us in cycles preventing us from owning property or capital – like the factories, farms, militias – the longer we’ll be fighting against racism.

The only answer is to accept that our paradigms are wrong.

Our economies are wrong.

Our labor is wrong.

Currency – as a construct – along with nationalism, capitalism, religion, and so many other isms and gions practice and cultivate hate, war, and bloodshed.

To keep us as the lower classes.

We need to open ourselves to the alternatives.

I think some of the protests are fuelled by Americans who like to think of the federal oath for politicians a very certain way.

Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that you take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that you will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which you are about to enter: So help you God?

‘Against All Enemies: (foreign and) Domestic’ means, to some, that their 2nd amendment right-to-bare-arms ensures they have the firepower to overthrow a government that’s more of a threat to them – their lives, their liberties, their rights and freedoms – than any other combination of threats ‘foreign.’

I believe this is the USA they live in.

I believe this is the USA the founding fathers feared, the government they rose against, and the way of thinking they despised.

If you look at the writings of these revolutionaries, you”ll find that they indeed wanted you to own capital – they wanted you to be able to own your car, your house, your farm, your factory: without debt.

Without slaving the losing side against compounding interest.

They would have opposed a corporate entity having personal rights and freedoms. Good news for Big Money is that the founding fathers were long dead, and they already had a stranglehold on the right and left and already had reduced the government to puppetry.

Personally, I founded the Pictou Academy Communist Association at the ripe age of 13. I delivered speeches I wrote based on Chomsky’s now-banned books about how our voices are constructed and our thoughts are fed to us by the media owned by the richest 1% – as Orwell wrote by redesigning language and communication to make us unable to conversationally describe our dissent and discontent, let alone discuss it. We can’t even conceive it, let alone express it.

We need change.

We need pivotal characters to design that change.

Communism isn’t the answer – we live in the best damned system we have for greedy, self-centered individuals to thrive and to thwart their dangerous tendencies before they negatively affect other people.

This system has bred a West where a reality TV star billionaire elite is now President.

He wants to be President for life.

He joked about it, live on-air.

One potential way for this to happen is for America’s Civil War v2.0.

When asked if he would peacefully concede the election should the results not be in his favor, live on-air during the final debate, his answer was ‘let’s wait for the results.’

Amid a global pandemic.

Tom Clancy couldn’t write this better.

Rest assured: they let you believe the rioters are making a difference. They let you believe Anonymous is making a difference. This is to keep us sheeple from doing anything of any consequence. These riots are another vent release for pent-up tension to ensure no lasting change is achieved.

Ignorance is bliss, no?

War is peace

freedom is slavery

ignorance is strength.

1984

You can't eat money, but you can eat the bourgeoisie.





