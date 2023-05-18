3,558 reads

Common Mistakes During 1:1 Meetings with Your Manager

by
byIvan Strokov@ivstrk

Machine Learning Engineer @ Yelp

May 18th, 2023
featured image - Common Mistakes During 1:1 Meetings with Your Manager
    Speed
    Voice
Ivan Strokov
← Previous

The Engineer's Handbook for Effective ML Product Roadmapping

About Author

Ivan Strokov HackerNoon profile picture
Ivan Strokov@ivstrk

Machine Learning Engineer @ Yelp

Read my storiesAbout @ivstrk

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

life-hacking#self-improvement#personal-development#career-advice#career-development#soft-skills#management-and-leadership#tech-career-guide#tips

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web

Related Stories