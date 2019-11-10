Coming Workforce Changes in An AI, Automated Future

318 reads

@ smith-willas Smith Willas Smith Willas is a freelance writer, blogger, and digital media journalist. He has a management degre

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are innovating ways business is done. This is seen in every industry across the board. AI and automation make several contributions to productivity, reshaping how businesses see the core of their business in relationship to growth.

And AI and automation are not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, there are coming workforce changes as more businesses shift from traditional means to innovative technology. Essentially, machines will continue to take on more tasks and complement the work of humans at scale.

The economic growth impact will be significant in the future. According to a McKinsey report , artificial intelligence could tack on 16 percent, approximately $13 trillion to global economic output by 2030.

This will certainly lead to a number of workforce transitions, even in some areas of technology. It is important to know of these coming workforce changes in order to prepare yourself professionally, as well as increase ideation of AI and automated tech. Let’s take a closer look!

Four Future Workforce Shifts To Understand Better





1. Different Skill Sets Play A Role This is certainly not intended to be a doomsday employment scenario. The number and variety of jobs will certainly be stable, if not grow by 2030. The following simply points out how AI and workload automation software will be adopted widely, and the impact it may, or may not have. Occupations could change, and the skills needed to increase job opportunities could too. So pay close attention.

The needed skills will shift when businesses fully adopt automation. And this adoption is sure to come for most businesses, since automation is one of the major factors for business growth. There will be a demand for higher expertise when it comes to advanced tech, as well as emotional and cognitive skills like complex data processing and creative thinking.

The shift is already seen today with digital skills a must to stay competitive in the job market. What could be on the decline? Physical and manual skills. With AI and automation implemented into work processes, you will no longer be able to go through the motions.

Instead, you’ll need to think on your feet, create, and be far more innovative. Thos in the technology realm will need to find innovative solutions quickly to combat competitor tech that will go to market.This requires a unique set of skills, and mindset.

2. AI And Automation May Cause A Mass Change In Occupations

It is possible that at some point occupations in the global workforce will change due to the rise of artificial intelligence and automation in business

processes. There are even estimates that occupations could shift by up to 14 percent. Many of these occupation changes will happen across business sectors. But there may even be geographical shifts as well.

There could also be declines in certain occupations like any physical occupations in the space of structured environments and/or data collection and processing.

This is mainly due to AI and automation’s ability to collect and process

data faster and more accurately than humans. The increases will be across a number of occupations like tech, teaching, nursing, and more.

3. Workflows Can Shift With More People Working In Parallel With Machines

With more artificially intelligent software being integrated into business

processes, workflows will evolve into a machine-human coworking space. One simple real-world example is the self checkout at grocery stores.

In this instance, machines and humans work in tandem in order to streamline the checkout process. Customer support chatbots are another example. The more system-level solutions integrated, the more they will be put into place in every industry, from retail to financial.

4. AI And Automation Could Affect Wages

This is a very important potential change AI and automation could usher in. Will your salary be affected by innovative tech? It really just depends on the type and role. For instance, occupations that have hourly wages, such as warehouse attendants, could see a decrease in wages since warehouse automation reduces many human-based needs.

On the other side of the coin, those in highly skilled occupations could see an uptick in wages, since the need to manage and maintain machines is a must in order for them to perform at a high level. Yes, automation could have an effect on wages, but knowing ahead could help you amp up your skill set and expertise in a more advanced technology for the future.

Wrapping Up . . .

The coming workforce changes in an AI, automation driven future could have a direct impact on your business, or occupation. This makes it critical to keep your finger on the pulse of technology and adjust to ensure these changes benefit you. Not hinder your professional future.

How will automation and artificial intelligence impact you or your business?















Share this story @ smith-willas Smith Willas Read my stories Smith Willas is a freelance writer, blogger, and digital media journalist. He has a management degre

Tags