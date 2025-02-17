Colend Roadmap For 2025: New Features, Subscription Model And The First Crypto Credit Card

Colend, the leading decentralized finance protocol on BTC side chains, today announced its 2025 roadmap. With over $150 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), Colend continues to offer competitive yields and is introducing a series of new features aimed at enhancing user experience, expanding functionality, and reinforcing its position within the Bitcoin Finance (BTCFi) sector.





Colend has established its reputation for offering yield opportunities without exposure to impermanent loss or untraceable transactions within a CeDeFi framework.. In addition to this advantage, the protocol prioritizes safety. As new functionalities are developed, each feature will undergo comprehensive audits to ensure that the highest standards of security and reliability are maintained.

Key Features of Colend’s 2025 Roadmap

Subscription Model

Colend introduces a monthly subscription plan that will integrate Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) into DeFi—an industry first. Unlike traditional subscriptions like Netflix, Colend’s model includes an additional feature: the potential for increased returns on deposits.

By subscribing monthly with CLND tokens, users may receive bonus rewards in the same asset they deposit (for example, USDT rewards for USDT deposits).





This subscription model is designed to offer potential benefits while encouraging long-term engagement, setting a new benchmark in decentralized finance.

Colend is developing a suite of tools to simplify and optimize DeFi operations:

LOOP Strategies: Automation designed to optimize DeFi farming strategies.

Smart DCA: Dollar-cost averaging with intelligent market timing.

Market Arbitrage: Identifying and leveraging market discrepancies for potential advantages.





These tools will include advanced features such as flash loans, AI agents, and modular integrations.

NFT upgrade

The NFT collection will undergo a free remint, aligning with the latest marketplace standards. This upgrade is designed to introduce new utilities for NFT holders, including exclusive perks and broader marketplace compatibility.

Oracle inception

The oracle system will receive a major upgrade, empowering the community to vote on the hierarchy of oracles without compromising security. This innovative approach allows oracles to improve their Total Value Secured (TVS) and contribute more effectively to the protocol’s safety by granting them the priority to liquidate defaulting borrowers.





Additionally, oracles will now have the ability to offer targeted incentives to voters who support them, shaping a governance model driven by strategic alignments rather than mere participation.





This evolution mirrors the broader reality in DeFi, where virtually all protocols secure their operations through opaque, non-public OTC agreements that prioritize internal stakeholders over the interests of the broader user base. By integrating direct incentives into governance, this model extends the prevailing power dynamics, reinforcing structures that benefit orchestrators rather than participants.

Crypto Credit Card

According to the Colend team, the project is set to introduce what it describes as the world’s first true crypto credit card. Until now, all existing "crypto cards" have been debit-based, requiring users to bridge assets and pre-load funds. Colend eliminates these inefficiencies entirely.





For the first time, users will access credit lines against their crypto holdings without selling them, thanks to the integration of custodial and non-custodial wallets, card issuers, and smart contracts architecture.





Available on digital platforms (iOS/Android) and physically, the card is expected to include competitive rates and cashback rewards. The subscription fee for this service, payable in CLND, will contribute to the protocol’s sustainable economic model and onboard new users.

Governance, Liquidity Mining and Buyback

Colend's governance system will operate under a v(3,3) model, introducing a dynamic and incentivized approach to liquidity mining. CLND token holders can vote to allocate liquidity mining rewards toward specific assets, which will promote increased borrowing activity and higher APYs on those assets.





In return for their votes, liquidity providers may offer incentives to encourage support for certain pools. This system is designed to create an ecosystem where participants engage in governance decisions that could impact the protocol’s overall liquidity dynamics.

Additionally, the protocol plans to conduct periodic buybacks as part of its broader token management strategy.

About Colend

Colend is a decentralized Bitcoin finance protocol built on the Core network, with assets transiting through LayerZero to form a hybrid EVM connecting multiple chains. It facilitates trustless lending and borrowing, where lenders provide liquidity to pools, and borrowers secure loans using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as collateral.





Colend is part of the Core Ignition Program, which includes a monthly airdrop for its community. Its governance token, CLND, is available on Gate and Glyph.

Colend emphasizes security through ongoing audits conducted by firms such as Halborn, Zokyo, and Verichains. Source: https://x.com/colend_xyz/status/1891102662466138233

