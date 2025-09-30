Coding With AI: Four Workflows Every Developer Should Try

Remember when debugging meant juggling 12 Stack Overflow tabs, copy-pasting snippets from Reddit threads, and praying one of them worked? Those days aren’t completely gone, but they’re no longer the default. Thanks to large language models, answers are now just a prompt away. Debugging has never been easier! If you can give the AI enough context, it can help pinpoint the issue and suggest solutions. And with AI coding agents, things go even further: they don’t just answer your questions, they can actually take on tasks! Whether it’s fixing a bug, refactoring messy code, or scaffolding an entire feature. AI coding agents aren’t replacing developers, but they’re reshaping how we work. From autocomplete to inline bug fixes, from brainstorming algorithms to cleaning up legacy code, the way we build software is evolving faster than ever. So, what does the modern developer workflow look like in this new era? Let’s explore how coding has shifted: from traditional solo problem-solving to a more collaborative, AI-driven style of coding. What is an AI Coding Agent? What is an AI Coding Agent? An AI Coding Agent is a developer assistant powered by large language models (LLMs). It can help you write, understand, debug, and optimize code far more efficiently than traditional methods. Some integrate directly into your IDE, others run in the terminal, and many can even generate entire functions or projects from scratch based on your instructions. AI Coding Agent Popular examples include: Claude Code\nCodex\nCline\nRoo Code\nKilocode. Claude Code Claude Code Codex Codex Cline Cline Roo Code Roo Code Kilocode. Kilocode With tools like these, the way developers work has fundamentally shifted, and that’s where the contrast between the old workflow and the new workflow becomes clear. old workflow new workflow The Old Way vs The New Way The Old Way vs The New Way The Old Workflows The Old Workflows Before AI coding assistants, solving problems was often a marathon of trial and error. When a bug appeared, the process usually went something like this: Search Google with error messages or vague descriptions of the issue.\nSkim through Stack Overflow, Reddit threads, or websites/forum posts.\nCopy a snippet of code, paste it, tweak it, and hope it works.\nIf it failed or caused a new error → the cycle started again. Search Google with error messages or vague descriptions of the issue. Skim through Stack Overflow, Reddit threads, or websites/forum posts. Copy a snippet of code, paste it, tweak it, and hope it works. If it failed or caused a new error → the cycle started again. This loop could take hours, sometimes days, especially if the technology stack was new or lacked a strong community. Progress often depended on someone else having faced the exact same issue before, which wasn’t always the case. Debugging was as much about persistence as it was about skill. The New Workflows The New Workflows Now, things look very different. With large language models (LLMs) acting as on-demand problem solvers, developers can shortcut that entire cycle. Instead of sifting through dozens of forum posts, you can describe the problem directly to an LLM and receive: Tailored code snippets\nCLI commands\nExplanations specific to your environment Tailored code snippets CLI commands Explanations specific to your environment What used to take hours of searching and testing can often be resolved in minutes. You still need to validate the solution, but the heavy lifting of research is drastically reduced. Even more transformative are AI coding agents. Instead of just suggesting fixes, they can actively write, refactor, or even debug code for you. While they’re not flawless, and complex edge cases may still require manual intervention, they handle a surprising majority of issues. For many developers, this is less about replacing their skills and more about supercharging their productivity. The Evolving Dev Workflow: Human + AI The Evolving Dev Workflow: Human + AI With today’s AI Coding Agents, developers have more flexibility than ever in how they approach their work. These tools can be used as light assistants, as pair-programming collaborators, or even as near-autonomous builders that you supervise. Below are the main types of workflows, starting from the simplest to the more AI-driven approaches. Assisted Workflow\nThis is the lightest form of AI assistance. You continue coding as you normally would, but rely on AI for autocomplete to speed up repetitive or boilerplate tasks and for inline prompts to handle small tasks within a file. It doesn’t fundamentally change your workflow; it simply accelerates it.\nIn this workflow, you remain in full control. The AI steps in only for scoped tasks such as generating utility functions, fixing minor bugs, or producing boilerplate code. It’s very much a “developer-first, AI-second” style of work, where the AI serves as a lightweight helper rather than a co-owner of the feature.\n\nVibe Coding\n \nWhen AI coding agents first gained popularity, one of the most talked-about approaches was “vibe coding.” In this workflow, you give the AI a high-level goal (e.g., “Build an expense tracker for users”) and let it generate the solution. You then test, review, and prompt the AI to fix issues or refine the output until it works.\nThis style feels fast and flexible, but it’s also hit-or-miss. The AI can stumble on more complex problems, leading to multiple rounds of iteration. Sometimes, the loop never quite ends, and the AI keeps producing partial fixes or new errors instead of reaching the exact result you want.\n\nGuided Vibe Coding (Better Alternative)\n\nA more effective variation of vibe coding is to stay actively involved in the loop. Instead of relying on the AI to fix every issue, you carefully review the generated code, handle simple fixes yourself, and only return to the AI when problems are too complex or time-consuming.This approach prevents the endless back-and-forth that often happens with pure vibe coding. It keeps you in control of both the code quality and the direction of the solution, while still letting the AI handle the heavy lifting when it’s most useful.\n\nPair Programming with AI\nThis is a workflow I sometimes use when I want to keep my coding skills sharp. The idea is simple: you and the AI Coding Agent tackle the same problem in parallel. Pair Programming with AI
This is a workflow I sometimes use when I want to keep my coding skills sharp. The idea is simple: you and the AI Coding Agent tackle the same problem in parallel. You write your own solution while also prompting the AI with the same ticket or task, then compare the results.
From there, you can adopt the AI's approach fully, mix and match parts of both, or stick with your own if it proves stronger. It's similar to pair programming, only your partner happens to be an AI. This workflow is especially useful if you want to practice problem-solving yourself while also learning new techniques from the AI. It’s very much a “developer-first, AI-second” style of work, where the AI serves as a lightweight helper rather than a co-owner of the feature. Assisted Workflow Assisted Workflow This is the lightest form of AI assistance. You continue coding as you normally would, but rely on AI for autocomplete to speed up repetitive or boilerplate tasks and for inline prompts to handle small tasks within a file. It doesn’t fundamentally change your workflow; it simply accelerates it. autocomplete inline prompts In this workflow, you remain in full control. The AI steps in only for scoped tasks such as generating utility functions, fixing minor bugs, or producing boilerplate code. It’s very much a “developer-first, AI-second” style of work, where the AI serves as a lightweight helper rather than a co-owner of the feature. you remain in full control “developer-first, AI-second” Vibe Coding\n \nWhen AI coding agents first gained popularity, one of the most talked-about approaches was “vibe coding.” In this workflow, you give the AI a high-level goal (e.g., “Build an expense tracker for users”) and let it generate the solution. You then test, review, and prompt the AI to fix issues or refine the output until it works.\nThis style feels fast and flexible, but it’s also hit-or-miss. The AI can stumble on more complex problems, leading to multiple rounds of iteration. Sometimes, the loop never quite ends, and the AI keeps producing partial fixes or new errors instead of reaching the exact result you want. Vibe Coding Vibe Coding When AI coding agents first gained popularity, one of the most talked-about approaches was “vibe coding.” In this workflow, you give the AI a high-level goal (e.g., “Build an expense tracker for users”) and let it generate the solution. You then test, review, and prompt the AI to fix issues or refine the output until it works. vibe coding. high-level goal “Build an expense tracker for users” This style feels fast and flexible, but it’s also hit-or-miss. The AI can stumble on more complex problems, leading to multiple rounds of iteration. Sometimes, the loop never quite ends, and the AI keeps producing partial fixes or new errors instead of reaching the exact result you want. hit-or-miss Guided Vibe Coding (Better Alternative)\n\nA more effective variation of vibe coding is to stay actively involved in the loop. Instead of relying on the AI to fix every issue, you carefully review the generated code, handle simple fixes yourself, and only return to the AI when problems are too complex or time-consuming.This approach prevents the endless back-and-forth that often happens with pure vibe coding. It keeps you in control of both the code quality and the direction of the solution, while still letting the AI handle the heavy lifting when it’s most useful. Guided Vibe Coding (Better Alternative) Guided Vibe Coding (Better Alternative) A more effective variation of vibe coding is to stay actively involved in the loop. Instead of relying on the AI to fix every issue, you carefully review the generated code, handle simple fixes yourself, and only return to the AI when problems are too complex or time-consuming. This approach prevents the endless back-and-forth that often happens with pure vibe coding. It keeps you in control of both the code quality and the direction of the solution, while still letting the AI handle the heavy lifting when it’s most useful. code quality direction of the solution Pair Programming with AI\nThis is a workflow I sometimes use when I want to keep my coding skills sharp. The idea is simple: you and the AI Coding Agent tackle the same problem in parallel. You write your own solution while also prompting the AI with the same ticket or task, then compare the results.\nFrom there, you can adopt the AI’s approach fully, mix and match parts of both, or stick with your own if it proves stronger. It’s similar to pair programming, only your partner happens to be an AI. This workflow is especially useful if you want to practice problem-solving yourself while also learning new techniques from the AI. Pair Programming with AI Pair Programming with AI This is a workflow I sometimes use when I want to keep my coding skills sharp. The idea is simple: you and the AI Coding Agent tackle the same problem in parallel. You write your own solution while also prompting the AI with the same ticket or task, then compare the results. same problem in parallel From there, you can adopt the AI’s approach fully, mix and match parts of both, or stick with your own if it proves stronger. It’s similar to pair programming, only your partner happens to be an AI. This workflow is especially useful if you want to practice problem-solving yourself while also learning new techniques from the AI. practice problem-solving yourself These workflows aren’t rigid categories; they exist on a spectrum. A developer might start with autocomplete for speed, lean on AI for a tricky bug, and later hand off an entire feature to an AI agent before reviewing it. The real value lies in choosing the right balance of control and automation for each task. What’s clear is that AI Coding Agents are no longer just side tools; they’re becoming integral collaborators that reshape how we think about writing software. choosing the right balance of control and automation Conclusion Conclusion AI coding agents aren’t about replacing developers; they’re about changing how we build. The old way of searching, debugging, and trial-and-error hasn’t disappeared; it’s simply being accelerated. The future of development will likely be a blend: sometimes, we’ll trust AI to handle boilerplate or bug fixes, other times we’ll step in for creativity, judgment, and problem-solving. What matters is knowing when to lean on the AI and when to lean on ourselves. how We’re at the start of a shift in how developers work. Whether you adopt AI coding agents for autocomplete, debugging, or full project collaboration, the key is experimenting and finding what works for you. The workflows you choose today will shape your productivity tomorrow. 