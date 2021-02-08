Search icon
CodeNotary provides a Free Open Source Timestamping Service for Developers

February 8th 2021
Author profile picture

@dennis-zimmerDennis Zimmer

Co-Founder & CTO, CodeNotary

The combination of our free, lightning-fast and always-on timestamp service and the easy to use cli tool, gets you started in a minute. Everything is built on top of open source components.

Every build has a story to tell - Tamperproof provenance for your code and CI/CD pipeline

What is trusted timestamping?

Trusted timestamping is the process of securely keeping track of the creation and modification time of a document.

Security here means that no one—not even the owner of the document—should be able to change it once it has been recorded provided that the timestamper's integrity is never compromised.

CodeNotary uses its immutable open source database immudb to provide this service that includes cryptographic verification and immutable data history.

CodeNotary Use Cases

This timestamping service provides full immutability for all data ever written and unique data checksum ever stored including its history. As a trust level comes with the timestamp, you can change your mind over time (unsupport, untrust) without touching the code or binary.

As the complete trust and timestamping history is stored for any digital identity (SHA-256 checksum), you can easily create workflows and decision trees in your CI/CD recipes.

There are plenty of different use cases:

  • Add a trusted timestamp to code
  • Add an immutable timestamp to electronic signatures
  • Seal the data integrity and your trust level at a given point in time
  • Prove the existence of elecronic data at a specific point in time
  • CI/CD integration - notarize all outgoing assets, authenticate all incoming
  • Store provenance for you own sources
  • Unsupport deprecated versions of your software and run update checks bases on the latest timestamp
  • Revoke trust (untrust) at any time without the need to touch your code or binaries
  • Trust or remove trust for digital assets and act on the status (within your script or pipeline)
  • Simply timestamp files and sources to doublecheck at any time in the future if these are still the same (backup/restore)

Simply request your API key and get started within a minute! This service was built using Open Source and to run free forever!

Notarized assets information is stored in a tamperproof ledger with cryptographic verification backed by immudb, the immutable database.

Obtain an API Key

To provide access to our timestamping service a valid API Key is required. If you don't have one yet, simply signup here CodeNotary Timestamp.

This API Key is bound to your email address and it's required during vcn login.

Quick start

1. Installer In case you use Linux or macOS, the quickest start is our install script: 

bash <(curl https://getvcn.codenotary.com -L)

You can also download the latest release

2. Login to timestamp.codenotary.com

vcn login --lc-host timestamp.codenotary.com # type in your API key when requested
# or setting the API key
VCN_LC_API_KEY=<Your-API-Key vcn login --lc-host timestamp.codenotary.com

3. Notarize (Timestamp) existing digital objects Once you have an account you can start notarizing digital assets to give them an identity.

vcn n <file|dir://directory|docker://dockerimage|git://gitdirectory>

4. Authenticate digital objects You can use the command as a starting point.

vcn a <file|dir://directory|docker://dockerimage|git://gitdirectory>

Tip: the timestamping and verification calculates a SHA256, so larger files might take a bit longer depending on your system.

For detailed command line usage, just run 

vcn help
.

Also published at https://dev.to/vchaindz/codenotary-free-trusted-timestamping-service-for-developer-158f

#software-development#devops#timestamp#immutable#open-source#coding#programming#developer-tools
