CodeNotary provides a Free Open Source Timestamping Service for Developers

The combination of our free, lightning-fast and always-on timestamp service and the easy to use cli tool, gets you started in a minute. Everything is built on top of open source components.
Every build has a story to tell - Tamperproof provenance for your code and CI/CD pipeline
Trusted timestamping is the process of securely keeping track of the creation and modification time of a document.
Security here means that no one—not even the owner of the document—should be able to change it once it has been recorded provided that the timestamper's integrity is never compromised.
CodeNotary uses its immutable open source database immudb to provide this service that includes cryptographic verification and immutable data history.
This timestamping service provides full immutability for all data ever written and unique data checksum ever stored including its history. As a trust level comes with the timestamp, you can change your mind over time (unsupport, untrust) without touching the code or binary.
As the complete trust and timestamping history is stored for any digital identity (SHA-256 checksum), you can easily create workflows and decision trees in your CI/CD recipes.
There are plenty of different use cases:
Simply request your API key and get started within a minute! This service was built using Open Source and to run free forever!
Notarized assets information is stored in a tamperproof ledger with cryptographic verification backed by immudb, the immutable database.
To provide access to our timestamping service a valid API Key is required. If you don't have one yet, simply signup here CodeNotary Timestamp.
This API Key is bound to your email address and it's required during vcn login.
1. Installer In case you use Linux or macOS, the quickest start is our install script:
bash <(curl https://getvcn.codenotary.com -L)
You can also download the latest release
2. Login to timestamp.codenotary.com
vcn login --lc-host timestamp.codenotary.com # type in your API key when requested
# or setting the API key
VCN_LC_API_KEY=<Your-API-Key vcn login --lc-host timestamp.codenotary.com
3. Notarize (Timestamp) existing digital objects Once you have an account you can start notarizing digital assets to give them an identity.
vcn n <file|dir://directory|docker://dockerimage|git://gitdirectory>
4. Authenticate digital objects You can use the command as a starting point.
vcn a <file|dir://directory|docker://dockerimage|git://gitdirectory>
Tip: the timestamping and verification calculates a SHA256, so larger files might take a bit longer depending on your system.
For detailed command line usage, just run
.
vcn help
