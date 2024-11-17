Code Smell 279 - Loop Premature Optimization

Over-optimized loops hurt the eyes
TL;DR: Don't optimize loops without a clear need and concrete real-world evidence
You might think optimizing every loop will improve performance, but this approach backfires when you sacrifice clarity for unproven gains.
Writing complex code to avoid hypothetical slowdowns often makes it hard for others (and your future self) to understand or debug your code. It would be best if you prioritized readability. Keep loops simple and only optimize when you know a bottleneck exists in real usage scenarios.
# Over-optimized and less readable
result = [item.process() for item in items if item.is_valid()]
# Clearer and easier to understand
result = []
for item in items:
if item.is_valid():
result.append(item.process())
Look for list comprehensions or complex loop structures that optimize performance without real performance benchmark evidence.
AI tools often prioritize functional correctness so that they might produce clean, simple loops.
if you prompt AI for performance at all costs, it could create over-optimized code even for straightforward tasks.
With proper instructions to stress readability and maintainability, AI can detect and fix this smell by simplifying loops and choosing clarity over premature optimization.
Don’t sacrifice readability by optimizing too early.
You can optimize later if a loop becomes a proven bottleneck.
Until then, clear and simple code will save time, reduce bugs, and make it more maintainable.
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-iv-7sc3w8n
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxvi
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-ii-o96s3wl4
Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.
Credit(s): Photo by Tine Ivanič on Unsplash
More computing sins are committed in the name of efficiency without necessarily achieving it than for any other single reason.
W. A. Wulf
This article is part of the CodeSmell Series: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code