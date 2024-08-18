Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Code Smell 264 - Hanlon's Razorby@mcsee
    116 reads

    Code Smell 264 - Hanlon's Razor

    by Maximiliano ContieriAugust 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Don’t Overcomplicate: Keep It Simple. Overdefensive code leads to unnecessary complexity.
    featured image - Code Smell 264 - Hanlon's Razor
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    Don’t Overcomplicate: Keep It Simple

    TL;DR: Overdefensive code leads to unnecessary complexity.


    Problems

    • Unnecessary complexity
    • Confusing logic
    • Hidden bugs
    • Harder maintenance
    • Slower performance
    • Cluttered Code

    Solutions

    1. Simplify checks
    2. Trust your logic
    3. Focus on essentials
    4. Follow the K.I.S.S. principle
    5. Refactor regularly

    Context

    Overthinking and overdesigning your code can lead to unnecessary complexity.

    You might feel a need to defend against every possible scenario, but this approach often produces bloated, confusing code.

    Hanlon's Razor suggests that you should not assume malice when simple mistakes or misunderstandings are more likely. Avoid overly defensive programming and focus on clear, straightforward logic.


    You might anticipate future problems that might never happen or try to make your code too flexible. Simple code is easier to maintain, debug, and understand.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    function processData(data) {
    if (typeof data === 'undefined') {
        throw new Error('Data is undefined');
    }

    if (typeof data !== 'object') {
        throw new Error('Data is not an object');
    }

    if (data === null) {
        throw new Error('Data is null');
    }

    if (Array.isArray(data)) {
        throw new Error('Data should not be an array');
    }

    if (!data.hasOwnProperty('items')) {
        return [];
    }

    if (!Array.isArray(data.items)) {
        throw new Error('Items should be an array');
    }

    if (data.items.length === 0) {
        return []; 
    }

    let processedItems = [];
    for (let item of data.items) {
        if (typeof item === 'undefined') {
            continue; // Skip undefined items
        }

        if (typeof item !== 'object') {
            continue; // Skip non-object items
        }

        if (item === null) {
            continue; // Skip null items
        }

        processedItems.push(processItem(item));
    }

    return processedItems;
}

    Right

    function processData(data) {
    if (!Array.isArray(data.items)) {
        throw new Error('Invalid data');
    }

    return data.items
        .filter(item => typeof item === 'object' && item !== null)
        .map(item => processItem(item));
}

    Detection

    • [x]Manual

    Complicated code usually has more lines and long methods are a possible hint.

    Tag(s)

    • Bloaters

    Level

    • [x]Intermediate

    AI Generation

    AI generators can introduce this smell when they try to account for every possible edge case.

    For example, dealing with NULLs is unnecessary if you completely avoid them.

    AI Detection

    AI tools can help detect overly defensive code by analyzing the logic and suggesting simplifications with proper guidance.

    These tools often recommend removing unnecessary checks or combining them for clarity.

    Conclusion

    Avoid overthinking and overdesigning your code.

    Focus on the most likely scenarios and write clear, straightforward logic.

    Simplicity leads to better code quality and easier maintenance.

    More Info

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon's_razor

    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.

    Lead Photo by Nacho Fernández on Unsplash

    Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

    Leonardo da Vinci

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture
    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs, TDD S.O.L.I.D. Book author "Clean Code Cookbook"
    Read my storiesShare your ideas with me!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #code-quality #code-smells #clean-code #code-refactoring #javascript-development #hanlon's-razor-in-coding #overdefensive-programming #software-complexity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Predictions About the Future of Finance
    by mcsee
    Aug 14, 2022
    #the-future-of-finance
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Bypass Copyleaks AI Detection
    by margrowth
    May 24, 2024
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Humanizer.org Review: Make AI Content Undetectable for Free
    by margrowth
    Jul 16, 2024
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Improve Your Workflow by 10X: 17 Essential Apps
    by madzadev
    Jul 24, 2024
    #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    106 Stories To Learn About Clean Code
    by learn
    Apr 12, 2023
    #clean-code
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas