Problems

Readability

Cache Invalidation

Performance Penalties

Type Safety

Solution(s)

Replace count() == 0 and size()==0 usages

Context

isEmpty() and count()==0 seem to be equivalent but have deep differences.

The semantics are clearer. Skipping this declarative method violating the collection encapsulation might have performance issues.





Sample Code

Wrong

import java.util.EmptyStackException; import java.util.Stack; public class SchrodingerStack<T> { private Stack<T> stack; public SchrodingerStack() { stack = new Stack<>(); } public void push(T item) { stack.push(item); } public T pop() { if (stack.size() == 0) { throw new EmptyStackException(); } T item = stack.pop(); return item; } public int size() { return stack.size(); // This has O(n) linear time // And the stack might not be fully reachable in memory // While you wait, the stack isEmpty and notEmpty // at the same time } public static void main(String[] args) { SchrodingerStack<String> stack = new SchrodingerStack<>(); stack.push("Siamese"); stack.push("Garfield"); while (stack.size() > 0) { System.out.println("Popped element: " + stack.pop()); } if (stack.size() == 0 ) { // Less readable // violating encapsulation // and coupled to the implementation System.out.println("The stack is empty."); } else { System.out.println("The stack is not empty."); } } }

Right

import java.util.EmptyStackException; import java.util.Stack; public class SchrodingerStack<T> { private Stack<T> stack; private boolean isEmpty; public SchrodingerStack() { stack = new Stack<>(); isEmpty = true; } public void push(T item) { stack.push(item); isEmpty = false; } public T pop() { if (isEmpty()) { throw new EmptyStackException(); } T item = stack.pop(); if (stack.isEmpty()) { isEmpty = true; } return item; } public boolean isEmpty() { return isEmpty; // This has O(1) constant time } public int size() { return stack.size(); // This has O(n) linear time // And the stack might not be fully reachable in memory // While you wait, the stack isEmpty and notEmpty // at the same time } public static void main(String[] args) { SchrodingerStack<String> stack = new SchrodingerStack<>(); stack.push("Siamese"); stack.push("Garfield"); while (!stack.isEmpty()) { System.out.println("Popped element: " + stack.pop()); } if (stack.isEmpty()) { // Semantic operation not violating encapsulation System.out.println("The stack is empty."); } else { System.out.println("The stack is not empty."); } } }

Detection

[x] Automatic

You can check for this expression using syntax abstraction trees.





Readability

Level

[x] Beginner

AI Generation

LLMs generate abstractions using empty() functions

AI Detection

Gemini detected the problem of using count() == 0

Conclusion

Using IsEmpty() is recommended for checking if a collection is empty due to its clarity and potential performance benefits.

Relations

Credits

Good programming is good writing.

John Shore

