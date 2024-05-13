Search icon
    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: 251 - Empty Collections by@mcsee

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: 251 - Empty Collections

    by Maximiliano ContieriMay 13th, 2024
    Always prioritize using semantic methods like isEmpty() over count() == 0 for checking collection emptiness due to improved code clarity, performance benefits, and avoidance of code smells.
    Do you want to count collections or know if they are empty?


    TL;DR: Use declarative names. Always



    Problems

    • Readability
    • Cache Invalidation
    • Performance Penalties
    • Type Safety

    Solution(s)

    1. Replace count() == 0 and size()==0 usages

    Context

    isEmpty() and count()==0 seem to be equivalent but have deep differences.

    The semantics are clearer. Skipping this declarative method violating the collection encapsulation might have performance issues.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    import java.util.EmptyStackException;
import java.util.Stack;

public class SchrodingerStack<T> {
    private Stack<T> stack;

    public SchrodingerStack() {
        stack = new Stack<>();
    }

    public void push(T item) {
        stack.push(item);
    }

    public T pop() {
        if (stack.size() == 0) {
            throw new EmptyStackException();
        }

        T item = stack.pop();
        return item;
    }

    public int size() {
        return stack.size();
        // This has O(n) linear time
        // And the stack might not be fully reachable in memory
        // While you wait, the stack isEmpty and notEmpty 
        // at the same time
    }

    public static void main(String[] args) {
        SchrodingerStack<String> stack = new SchrodingerStack<>();

        stack.push("Siamese");
        stack.push("Garfield"); 

        while (stack.size() > 0) {
            System.out.println("Popped element: " + stack.pop());
        }

        if (stack.size() == 0 ) {
            // Less readable
            // violating encapsulation
            // and coupled to the implementation
            System.out.println("The stack is empty.");
        } else {
            System.out.println("The stack is not empty.");
        }
    }
}

    Right

    import java.util.EmptyStackException;
import java.util.Stack;

public class SchrodingerStack<T> {
    private Stack<T> stack;
    private boolean isEmpty;

    public SchrodingerStack() {
        stack = new Stack<>();
        isEmpty = true;
    }

    public void push(T item) {
        stack.push(item);
        isEmpty = false; 
    }

    public T pop() {
        if (isEmpty()) {
            throw new EmptyStackException();
        }

        T item = stack.pop();
        if (stack.isEmpty()) {
            isEmpty = true;             
        }
        return item;
    }

    public boolean isEmpty() {
        return isEmpty;
        // This has O(1) constant time
    }

    public int size() {
        return stack.size();
        // This has O(n) linear time
        // And the stack might not be fully reachable in memory
        // While you wait, the stack isEmpty and notEmpty 
        // at the same time
    }

    public static void main(String[] args) {
        SchrodingerStack<String> stack = new SchrodingerStack<>();

        stack.push("Siamese");
        stack.push("Garfield"); 

        while (!stack.isEmpty()) {
            System.out.println("Popped element: " + stack.pop());
        }

        if (stack.isEmpty()) {
            // Semantic operation not violating encapsulation
            System.out.println("The stack is empty.");
        } else {
            System.out.println("The stack is not empty.");
        }
    }
}

    Detection

    • [x]Automatic

    You can check for this expression using syntax abstraction trees.


    Tags

    • Readability

    Level

    • [x]Beginner

    AI Generation

    LLMs generate abstractions using empty() functions

    AI Detection

    Gemini detected the problem of using count() == 0

    Conclusion

    Using IsEmpty() is recommended for checking if a collection is empty due to its clarity and potential performance benefits.

    Relations

    Code Smell 233 - Collections Count


    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.


    Credits

    Photo by Valentin Lacoste on Unsplash

    Good programming is good writing.

    John Shore

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code


