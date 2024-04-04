Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Code Smell 245 — Exec() and Eval()by@mcsee
    147 reads

    Code Smell 245 — Exec() and Eval()

    by Maximiliano Contieri2mApril 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Don't use metaprogramming. It is not that cool.
    featured image - Code Smell 245 — Exec() and Eval()
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    A great door for hackers

    TL;DR: Don't use metaprogramming. It is not that cool

    Problems

    • Security
    • Limited Control

    Solutions

    1. Use direct calls
    2. Wrap the execution in a primitive and controlled command
    3. Sanitize it

    Context

    Developers employ the eval() and exec() functions to evaluate arbitrary expressions from strings.


    They can be a powerful tool in certain contexts but come with several risks and problems, especially when used with untrusted input or where the code's behavior is not fully controlled or understood.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    def calculate(mathOperand, firstArgument, secondArgument):
    return eval(f'{firstArgument} {mathOperand} {secondArgument}')

# Sample usage to multiply two numbers
result = calculate('*', 4, 6)

# Injection to remove all files
calculate('', "__import__('os').system('rm -rf *')",''))

    Right

    def calculate(mathOperand, firstArgument, secondArgument):
    if mathOperand == '+':
        return firstArgument + secondArgument
    elif mathOperand == '-':
        return firstArgument - secondArgument
    elif mathOperand == '*':
        return firstArgument * secondArgument
    elif mathOperand == '/':
        if secondArgument != 0:
            return firstArgument / secondArgument
        else:
            return "Error: Division by zero"
    else:
        return "Error: Invalid operation - Do not hack!"
        
# This is a quick solution but another smell
# You should avoid this kind of switches and iterate to 
# a Polymorphic Hierarchy

    Detection

    • Automatic

    You can search for eval() in the code

    Tags

    • Metaprogramming

    Level

    • Intermediate

    AI Assistants

    Most AI Assistants avoid using eval() in their solutions.


    They also recognize it as a code smell and offer different options

    Conclusion

    Avoid this metaprogramming solution by hardcoding all the possible scenarios and avoiding over-generalizations.

    Relations

    Code Smell 207 - Dynamic Methods

    Code Smell 189 - Not Sanitized Input

    Code Smell 215 - Deserializing Object Vulnerability

    More Info

    Disclaimer

    Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits

    Photo by Yang on Unsplash

    When you actually sit down to write some code, you learn things that you didn’t get from thinking about them in modeling terms…there is a feedback process there that you can only really get at from executing some things and seeing what works.

    Martin Fowler

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture
    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
    Read my storiesRead my new Book!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #programming #technology #clean-code #software-engineering #refactoring #refactor-legacy-code #pyhton #computer-science

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Coffee-web
    Muckrack

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Art of Mastering Atomic Habits
    by mcsee
    Jan 20, 1970
    #atomic-habits-review
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: ChatGPT in Test Design: How to Streamline QA Processes (9/8/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Smell 268 - Ternary Metaprogramming
    by mcsee
    Jan 20, 1970
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How Internal Developer Platforms Are Empowering Developers?
    by mariusz_michalowski
    Jan 20, 1970
    #developers
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Finance from First Principles (9/7/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas