Cloud Computing for Dummies

A survey conducted by Serverless Inc. demonstrated that half of the respondents have been using serverless in their work. Serverless computing has taken DevOps to the next level by moving modular services to the cloud. It allows [NoOps] teams to eliminate some of the tasks connected with pipeline management and do justice to development and deployment processes. The market for serverless computing is projected to reach almost $22M by 2025. The use of serverless technology will likely see more trailblazing use cases as of 2021.