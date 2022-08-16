Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting

Lisa is a writer, communications consultant and blockchain advocate. She has been nominated for a [2022 Noonies award for her work in the tech industry. She believes that climate focused technology is the most exciting technology of the present because it is one way that we can hope to tackle the climate crisis we are faced with every day. Learn more about her views on [Climate Change](https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes) and my journey in the. tech industry via the interview below.

I’m Lisa and I’m a writer, forager and poet.





First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!





I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if you think my writing offers good value, please take some time to check out these award pages and vote for me:





CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- CLIMATE-CHANGE



As a writer in the tech industry, I believe that Climate focused technology is the most exciting technology of the present because it is one way that we can hope to tackle the climate crisis we are faced with every day. Learn more about my views on Climate Change and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.





1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?





I am a passionate writer, communications consultant and blockchain advocate. I love to write explainer articles, about why the future is not doomed, and how Web3 innovation is helping us to face up to the changes needed to create a more equal, fair and sustainable future.



2. How did you get started with your Tech Career?

From a young age, I have been surrounded by innovation. My father is an inventor and has designed toys, tools, and gadgets. This is inspired by a love for ideas. In my career, I have worked with Tech start-ups. From education to finance to travel, I love to be a part of the growth phase of projects that are communicating their core values to the world.





3. If Utopia were a color what color do you think it’d be and why?

Easy, yellow. Maybe not just one shade of yellow. All yellows bring happiness, excitement, clarity, and prosperity. Thinking about the yellow of the sun that gives us energy, butter yellow that keeps us wholesome, lemon yellow that gives us the zest for life, or even gold, the shade that denotes discovery and opportunity. Utopia is yellow in my mind.





4. If everything about HackerNoon changed drastically, what is one detail you’d like to keep exactly the same? OR What’s your favorite thing to do with HackerNoon and why?





Hackernoon gives a voice to a range of different voices so I often come here for inspiration.





5. Tell us more about the things you write/make/manage/build!





I enjoy writing about sustainability, food, education, and blockchain technology. These are the subjects of my lifelong learning so it is easy to continue researching, interviewing, and staying engaged with these topics.





6. What’s your favorite thing about the internet?





The ability to connect with a person from the other side of the world.





7. It’s an apocalypse of ‘walking dead’ proportions and you can only own a singular piece of technology, what would it be?





If everyone else was dead or zombies I would have no need for my phone so I think a VR headset to escape the horror of reality would be pretty nice to have. However, if there was a piece of tech designed to help grow food after an apocalypse that would be my number one choice. A life without food doesn’t seem worth living.





8. What is your least favorite thing about the internet?





Disinformation and conformity. I prefer to read, hear and watch different narratives told in different ways. Many platforms present information too simply with little substance.





9. If you were given $10 million to invest in something today what would you invest in and why?





Water and water technology. Privatizing water is wrong for all kinds of reasons but it has happened. Also, technology to help us preserve, maintain and repurpose water will be critical in the very near future as we continue to deplete our natural resources.





10. What’s something you’re currently learning or excited to learn?





I am learning about NFT technology and using AI to create some very unique collections that I find fascinating. I am also studying various use cases for NFT technology that could be used in the future; gaming, real estate, fashion, and many more. The innovations here have only just begun so I feel like we will see many opportunities in the future.





11. Would you rather travel 10 years into the past or 10 years into the future? Give reasons for your answer.





I am an Aquarius and we tend to look to the future. I have a habit of forgetting to learn from the past so I need to be mindful to take my experience with me. I want to use my energy to enact positive change in the future. The fight against climate change is worth planning for.

