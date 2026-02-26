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Claude Opus 4.6 and GPT-5.3 Codex: Evaluating the New Leaders in AI-Driven Software Engineering

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byArun DHANARAJ@ArunDHANARAJ_gfaknebg

February 26th, 2026
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Arun DHANARAJ

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Arun DHANARAJ@ArunDHANARAJ_gfaknebg

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machine-learning#enterprise-ai-strategy#claude-opus-4.6#gpt5.3-codex#frontier-ai-models#ai-coding-assistant#ai-safety-and-alignment#ai-coding-model-comparison#hackernoon-top-story

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