Circles: A Global Experiment to Reinvent Money

Circles 2.0 officially launched on May 21, 2025. Although I’ve touched on it in previous articles, I felt this milestone deserves a dedicated piece to explore what makes this project unique. Circles 2.0 If I had to summarize Circles in one sentence for a general audience, I’d say it’s a kind of “human-centered Bitcoin.” Like Bitcoin, Circles has its own cryptocurrency — CRC — which is generated at regular intervals. However, instead of every 10 minutes like Bitcoin, one CRC is created every hour. Unlike Bitcoin, where distribution happens through mining (proof of work), Circles distributes its tokens unconditionally to individuals. That means each member of the community receives one CRC every hour — a mechanism that can be seen as a form of Universal Basic Income (UBI). Whether you view it depends on your perspective. Universal Basic Income (UBI) In addition to the automatic creation of CRC tokens, the system has another built-in mechanism to regulate the money supply: each user’s CRC balance is gradually reduced over time. Specifically, a portion of their holdings is "burned" daily — amounting to about 7% annually. You can think of this as a kind of tax. (According to Modern Monetary Theory, governments don’t redistribute tax revenue but rather create money from nothing and use taxation to remove it from circulation and control inflation. That’s why I think the term “tax” is appropriate in this context.) Modern Monetary Theory This 7% “tax” serves multiple purposes: it helps reduce wealth inequality over time, mitigates inflation, and ensures that new users aren’t at a disadvantage compared to early adopters. Naturally, one might wonder: what’s stopping people from creating fake accounts to collect more CRC? This is a serious challenge, and many projects have attempted to solve it in different ways. Circles addresses the problem through a concept called the web of trust. what’s stopping people from creating fake accounts to collect more CRC? web of trust web of trust In this system, every individual generates their own personal currency, and everyone is free to decide whose currency they trust. So, for Alice, the system generates Alice CRCs; for Bob, it generates Bob CRCs. If Alice and Bob trust each other's currencies, that means Alice’s CRCs can be exchanged for Bob’s CRCs at any time. own personal currency Alice CRCs Bob CRCs This trust-based exchange becomes especially important when a third person enters the picture — say, Carol. Suppose Alice knows Bob and trusts him, and Bob knows and trusts Carol. If Carol wants to pay Alice (say, for a haircut), she can’t do so directly because Alice doesn’t trust Carol’s currency. However, since Bob trusts Carol’s CRC, Carol can first exchange her CRCs for Bob’s, and then pay Alice in Bob CRCs, which Alice accepts. These kinds of payment chains can be much longer, but the system automatically handles the conversions and routing. From Carol’s perspective, the payment feels just like a simple direct transaction with Alice. Bob CRCs This example clearly shows the true power of programmable cryptocurrencies. A system like this would be impossible to implement manually with physical money — but with smart contracts and programmable digital currencies, it becomes not only feasible but seamless. The web of trust also provides an elegant solution to the fake account problem. Everyone has a natural incentive not to trust or accept currency from fake accounts. Allowing untrusted accounts into your network would lead to uncontrolled exchangeability, thereby devaluing your own currency. This built-in self-protection mechanism helps the community maintain integrity without centralized oversight. not From a technical standpoint, Circles tokens are implemented as ERC-1155 NFTs. This approach makes it possible for each person to have their own unique token — like Alice CRC, Bob CRC, and so on. ERC-1155 NFTs ERC-1155 Another key feature worth highlighting is the Metri Wallet. The developers created a dedicated crypto wallet designed to make Circles easy to use. Unlike traditional wallets, Metri is not a native app but a Progressive Web App (PWA). This means there’s nothing to install — you simply open the website, sign up with your email, and you’re ready to start using the system. Metri Wallet Metri Wallet Progressive Web App (PWA) Progressive Web App (PWA) The Metri Wallet hides all the usual complexities — private keys, gas fees, and other confusing technical elements that often prevent widespread adoption of crypto projects. From a user experience (UX) perspective, Metri is a masterpiece, and it’s powered behind the scenes by a smart account system. Every Circles user has a Safe wallet, which allows them to sign transactions using a Passkey instead of a private key. All modern browsers support passkeys and offer strong security — for example, on mobile devices, signing in typically requires biometric authentication. This makes Circles not only easy to use but also secure by design. Safe wallet Safe wallet Passkey Passkey How successful the project will ultimately be is hard to say. If someone had told me back in the day that Bitcoin would come to hold real value — despite having no backing and being little more than a number in a ledger — I probably would have laughed. Yet today, a single Bitcoin is worth thousands of dollars. No matter how well we understand it, it's still difficult to fully accept that the true value of money comes from trust. If a community collectively believes in something and agrees to treat it as money, then that thing becomes real money. Perhaps the same will happen with CRC. I do have some concerns about the project — for instance, how well it will manage to build a strong community, or how people will join if they don’t already know someone within the network. Still, I remain optimistic. One way or another, Circles is an exciting and forward-thinking initiative. Thanks to its polished implementation — such as the Metri Wallet — it has every chance to succeed. Who knows? Maybe the next Bitcoin is unfolding right before our eyes… An earlier article I wrote about the project: https://hackernoon.com/trust-based-currencies-on-blockchain-trustlines-network-circles-ubi-and-karma https://hackernoon.com/trust-based-currencies-on-blockchain-trustlines-network-circles-ubi-and-karma