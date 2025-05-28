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Circles: A Global Experiment to Reinvent Money

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byLaszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

May 28th, 2025
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Laszlo Fazekas@thebojda

Developer, Tech Writer, my GitHub profile: https://github.com/TheBojda

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TOPICS

web3#cryptocurrency#universal-basic-income#circles-2.0#human-centered-bitcoin#circles-cryptocurrency#crc#web-of-trust#hackernoon-top-story

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