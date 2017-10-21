CI/CD pipeline using Github, Docker, CircleCI & Heroku

This post will walk you through how to setup a Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline with CircleCI, Docker & Heroku easily. In the end of this tutorial, you should be able to setup your own CI/CD as shown in the diagram above.

This tutorial assumes that you have:

A Heroku Account — sign up for free.

Account — sign up for free. A Heroku CLI installed.

A CircleCI Account — sign up for free with your Github account.

Account — sign up for free with your Github account. Python version 3.5 installed locally.

The source code of the application used in this demo is available on my Github.

1 — Heroku

First, login in using the email address & password you used when creating your Heroku account:

heroku login

To clone the sample application so that you have a local version of the code that you can then deploy to Heroku, execute the following commands in your local command shell or terminal



git clone https://github.com/mlabouardy/circleci-heroku-flask.gitcd circleci-heroku-flask/

Note: in case you are using your own app, you should add the following files to your code repository:

Procfile: It tells Heroku what commands should be run requirements.txt: In this file you will list the packages/dependencies that pip should install for you

Create an app on Heroku, which prepares Heroku to receive your source code:

heroku create movies-store-demo

Provision a MySQL database add-on:

heroku addons:add cleardb:ignite — app movies-store-demo

Heroku will automatically add a config var with the database credentials in the form of a URL. You find the config vars under the Settings tab, and click the button to “Reveal config vars”

Now deploy the application:

git remote add heroku https://git.heroku.com/movies-store-demo.git

Go to Heroku Dashboard, click on “Open App” button:

You should see:

Note: As a handy shortcut, you can open the application as follows:

heroku open

2 — CircleCI

The following sections walk through how CI/CD steps are configured for this application, how to run unit tests, build & push the Docker Image to DockerHub, and how to deploy the demo application to Heroku:

The .circleci/config.yml contains CI/CD steps:

We use Python 3.5 as the primary container & MySQL for the build environment.

as the primary container & for the build environment. To speed up the builds, we places the Python virtualenv into the CircleCi cache and restores cache before running pip install.

into the CircleCi cache and restores cache before running Unit Tests requires MySQL database therefore we need to wait for the container to be ready.

requires database therefore we need to wait for the container to be ready. We install the Docker Client , build the docker image from the Dockerfile stored in the Github repository, and then Push the image to DockerHub .

, build the from the stored in the repository, and then Push the image to . Finally, we install Heroku CLI & push the changes to Heroku.

As shown in the configuration file above, we will need to set some environment variables, so navigate to the Project settings:

Finally, to enable the connection to the Heroku Git Server from CircleCI we need to create an SSH Key without passphrase. Issue the following command:

ssh-keygen -t rsa

Then, add the private key ithe CircleCI UI SSH Permissions page with a hostname of git.heroku.com as follows:

The public key is added to Heroku on the Account page:

Now every time you push changes to your Github repo, CircleCI will automatically deploy the changes to Heroku. Here’s a passing build:

The CI/CD pipeline steps as described in config.yml file:

The Docker Image repository on DockerHub:

Heroku last build from CircleCI:

For more articles check my blog ❤