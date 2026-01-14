Choosing Growth Over Titles

In tech, a managerial offer is often treated as the ultimate promotion. Last month, I was presented with a choice: accept a data management role leading analysts and engineers, or continue building depth in cybersecurity. I already knew my answer. For some people, refusing the chance to grow hierarchically sounds strange, even irrational. In our industry, moving into management is often seen as the natural next step, especially when you’re in your early thirties, the age when many managers are “made.” But for me, there was more to consider than hierarchy. The Reality Behind a Managerial Title A managerial role often means: Less hands-on technical workMore management and coordinationMore meetingsMore context switching Less hands-on technical work More management and coordination More meetings More context switching That’s not inherently bad, it’s just different. There were strong arguments in favor of the offer: A great project in a fast-growing and exciting fieldGrowing together and achieving goals togetherExposure to data analysts, BI specialists, and engineersA job closer to home, meaning less traffic and less daily fatigue A great project in a fast-growing and exciting field Growing together and achieving goals together Exposure to data analysts, BI specialists, and engineers A job closer to home, meaning less traffic and less daily fatigue Objectively, it was a good opportunity. Why the Decision Was Still Easy Through my career, working with people from different domains and hierarchies, learning from them, and evolving alongside them has already helped me develop managerial skills, even without holding a formal management title. Despite all of that, I didn’t think twice before refusing. I was already in a great environment: A strong and supportive teamTalented peopleA challenging and meaningful projectAnd most importantly, I was doing what I truly love: Cybersecurity A strong and supportive team Talented people A challenging and meaningful project And most importantly, I was doing what I truly love: Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Cybersecurity is not just a job to me. It’s a technical field where curiosity, problem-solving, and constant learning are essential. I get to use my skills daily, sharpen them, and acquire new ones. The challenges are real, and that’s exactly what keeps me engaged. Working on something you genuinely enjoy changes everything. When you like what you do: Stress feels lighterLearning feels naturalTime passes fasterGrowth feels real Stress feels lighter Learning feels natural Time passes faster Growth feels real And that’s something no title can replace. Growth Is Not Always Vertical It’s true, becoming a manager is interesting. Growing hierarchically has its value, especially early in your career. But the real question is: Does it give you what you already have? Does it give you what you already have? Choosing a technical path doesn’t mean rejecting growth. Often, it means choosing deeper growth. deeper growth Delaying management doesn’t mean denying it forever; it means waiting until the timing, motivation, and mindset are right. Being a manager doesn’t mean being better than others. Everyone has a role. No role is superior, just different. Management simply carries a different kind of responsibility. What truly matters is: Achieving goalsSometimes exceeding themAnd doing it in a way that keeps you healthy, motivated, and fulfilled Achieving goals Sometimes exceeding them And doing it in a way that keeps you healthy, motivated, and fulfilled Final Thoughts Never regret your choices. Choose what suits you, not what looks impressive on paper. Think about: Your mental healthYour environmentYour daily motivationHow you feel about your work Your mental health Your environment Your daily motivation How you feel about your work Titles can wait. Skills, passion, and purpose shouldn’t. Keep moving forward, no matter what.