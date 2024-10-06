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Children Should Not Be Content: The Case Against Kid Influencers

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bythe frog society@thefrogsociety

mildly interesting commentary about technology and society

October 6th, 2024
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the frog society@thefrogsociety

mildly interesting commentary about technology and society

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media#social-media-marketing#influencer-marketing#child-influencers#social-media-influencers#sharenting#child-labor-laws#digital-privacy#hackernoon-top-story

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