ChatGPT Leads the Pack: AI Language Models Elevating Chemistry Education

(1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.
Conceptualizing chemical reactions
Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions
Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time
Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles
Deepening on the concept of mole
Question about changing of state
Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes
Question about plasma, a state of matter
Question about chemical bondings
Question about illustration of chemical bonds
Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding
Limitations of the study and possible future studies
In our study evaluating the proficiency of four AI language models—ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Bard, and Claude—in elucidating chemistry concepts, ChatGPT stood out, decisively surpassing Bing Chat's performance. Bard and Claude trailed closely, with all three showcasing a more in- depth, precise, and nuanced understanding, underscoring ChatGPT's adeptness at contextual comprehension.
Our findings highlight the robustness of GenAIbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Bard, and Claude as agents-to-think-with in Chemistry education. These AI models seem suitable to offer interactivity, customisation, and multidisciplinary knowledge and promote critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. They facilitate dynamic conversations and tailored content in Chemistry and potentially other domains.
Engaging with GenAIbots might enhance critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, fostering collaborative discussions and projects in group settings and deepening understanding of the topics. By integrating GenAIbots into Chemistry education, we're aligning with the principles of Papert's Constructionism. This theory posits that learning is most effective when students actively construct knowledge by creating tangible representations in meaningful contexts. This approach encourages students to engage deeply, fostering their problem-solving, critical thinking, and creative skills.
