    ChatGPT Leads the Pack: AI Language Models Elevating Chemistry Education

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsMay 2nd, 2024
    In evaluating AI language models for chemistry education, ChatGPT outshines Bing Chat, Bard, and Claude, displaying superior contextual comprehension. These GenAIbots promote critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration, aligning with Papert's Constructionism and enhancing student learning in chemistry and beyond.
    Authors:

    (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Materials And Methods

    Results and Analyses

    Prompts and generated texts

    Conceptualizing chemical reactions

    Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

    Question about combustion

    Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

    Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

    Deepening on the concept of mole

    Question about changing of state

    Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

    Question about plasma, a state of matter

    Question about chemical bondings

    Question about illustration of chemical bonds

    Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

    Further analysis

    Conclusions

    Limitations of the study and possible future studies

    Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

    Conclusions

    In our study evaluating the proficiency of four AI language models—ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Bard, and Claude—in elucidating chemistry concepts, ChatGPT stood out, decisively surpassing Bing Chat's performance. Bard and Claude trailed closely, with all three showcasing a more in- depth, precise, and nuanced understanding, underscoring ChatGPT's adeptness at contextual comprehension.


    Our findings highlight the robustness of GenAIbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Bard, and Claude as agents-to-think-with in Chemistry education. These AI models seem suitable to offer interactivity, customisation, and multidisciplinary knowledge and promote critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. They facilitate dynamic conversations and tailored content in Chemistry and potentially other domains.


    Engaging with GenAIbots might enhance critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity, fostering collaborative discussions and projects in group settings and deepening understanding of the topics. By integrating GenAIbots into Chemistry education, we're aligning with the principles of Papert's Constructionism. This theory posits that learning is most effective when students actively construct knowledge by creating tangible representations in meaningful contexts. This approach encourages students to engage deeply, fostering their problem-solving, critical thinking, and creative skills.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai-in-education #chemistry-education #agents-to-think-with #genaibots #edtech #future-of-education #critical-thinking #personalized-learning

