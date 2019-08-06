Chatbot Examples - Which Are the Best Chatbots on the Web?

Even if you don’t have a chatbox on your website, you have definitely encountered one before. Facebook, eBay, Domino’s Pizza, and Universal Studios are some of the big names that have their own chatbots.

With the advancements in AI , mundane tasks like customer service can easily be handled by a chatbot. Some people reject the merit of chatbots stating that communicating with them feels very impersonal. However, most consumers aren’t of the same opinion.

According to the 2018 State of Chatbots Report by Salesforce, 69% of consumers said they preferred communicating with chatbots

The top reasons for this were getting quick answers to simple questions and getting round the clock service. And consumers also said that they found it easier to register a complaint with chatbots.

Chatbots are also beneficial for businesses. By 2023, chatbots could help businesses save $11 billion . If you still don’t think you need a chatbot, it’s time to reconsider.

Here are some of the best chatbot examples that you can take inspiration from:

1. Patron Tequila

Patron Tequila’s chatbots are anything but ordinary. Learn how to keep things innovative with this chatbot example.

Their bots begin the conversation by introducing themselves as “Bot Tenders.” Just like your regular bartender, these chatbots will dish out a variety of cocktail suggestions based on your preferences.

What’s more, you can tell the chatbot something vague too. Want a drink to pair with brunch? Or maybe dinner? That’s enough information for the “Bot Tenders.” It’s almost like you’re asking for recommendations from a friend.

After you’ve chosen a recipe, the Patron Tequila chatbot shows an option to share your creation on social media. It suggests you to use their hashtag, #SimplyPerfect.

This chatbot example aligns their user-generated content marketing strategy also. It’s a simple way to promote your brand and increase brand awareness.

2. Bank of America

Chatbots are becoming increasingly popular in the banking industry. Erica is the latest addition to join the team of Bank of America.

The resident chatbot was first rolled out in Rhode Island and is now available throughout the country. This chatbot example can show how other banks can use chatbots to make their customer service more efficient.

Users can give Erica specific instructions on what they want her to do for them.

The chatbot can give you updates on your credit scores, transactions, or even connect you to a bank agent. You can also connect the chatbot to your bank’s tools for spending and budgeting.

In the future, you could also find out when your bills are due or if your subscription is coming to an end. The bank is currently working on adding new features to the bot.

3. GoPro

Everyone knows it’s important for your brand to have its own voice and personality. It’s crucial if you want to connect with your target audience. So, why not extend it to your chatbot as well?

GoPro’s Adventure Guru chatbot, Greg, has a fun side to him. GoPro says he loves traveling and discussing adventure ideas.

In a nutshell, Greg is everything that GoPro stands for. This chatbot example is the perfect example to learn how to reinforce your brand identity. It naturally extends its brand voice and tone to its chatbot as well.

4. Plum

This chatbot example is unique because, unlike the others, Plum is not a bot that has been developed keeping a particular brand in mind. It’s a chatbot service. One of the most notable features of Plum is how conversational the talks with the chatbot are.

The bot uses a casual tone, one that you’d likely use with your friends and family. When you first use it, the friendliness automatically puts you at ease.

Plum also uses emojis and adds calls-to-action in a natural way in the conversation to keep it engaging. It’s meant to keep the reader tapping and scrolling through the conversation, rather than directly promoting something.

This is a prime chatbot example that shows us how you can use bots to advance a consumer’s journey into the sales funnel.

5. Bud Light

Bud Light wants to create a cool experience for their customers through their chatbot. Just like the last chatbot example, the focus of this chatbot is not solely on selling the product. It’s about engaging its community.

The Bud Bot was designed keeping in mind the interests of their target audience. So, the Bud Bot sends reminders to their subscribers to stock their fridge before a big game. On game days, they even deliver beer in just under an hour.

To create a tailored experience for their customers, they even offer different team cans for various cities. One key takeaway from this chatbot example is to understand your customers. You need to focus on different ways to make it easier for them to reach their goals through your bot.

6. Lego

If you walk into a retail clothing store, you’re likely to be welcomed by an assistant who helps you find what you want. Usually, they ask your budget and preferences, and then show you clothes that you may like.

Lego’s chatbot does all of that virtually. Ralph is a chatbot who doubles up as your shopping assistant.

Ralph gives you a slew of gift options based on a child’s age and interests. From castles to pirate islands, you’ll get many different options.

7. Sephora

This chatbot example is one of the most talked about. Sephora’s chatbot is like a concierge that allows consumers to take many different actions. Using the chatbot, you can browse their products, try AR technology, or even book an appointment.

Sephora’s chatbot is straightforward and makes sure that the customer always comes first.

They also seamlessly integrates their chatbot with their brick-and-mortar business. On the chatbot, you can see which products are available in the stores nearest to your location. If you want to give any product a try before buying it, you can directly head to a store near you.

8. Adobe

This chatbot example shows us how effective bots can be at troubleshooting our problems. Adobe’s chatbot is like the FAQ page of a website. The only difference here is that you get an instant answer, so you can save a lot of time.

The chatbot guides you through common product errors and tells you what exactly you can do to fix them. If the issue seems complicated, the bot can connect consumers to a representative over a phone call. In some cases, the bot also sends links to relevant troubleshooting pages on their site.

Conclusion

Chatbots can be extremely effective at providing efficient customer service as well as promoting new products and services.

The key is to understand your audience, identify their pain points, and help your bot resolve issues. The best part is that you can get as creative as you want with chatbot marketing.

Which other chatbot examples do you think deserve a spot on this list? Please share your views in the comments section.

