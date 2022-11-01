Search icon
    Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet
    Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet

    Lieutenant McGuire and Professor Sykes were taken to a room with metal walls, a balcony, high above the ground. The two men knew in their hearts that here, beyond a doubt, was their last earthly habitation. Their lives should end with the sailing of the fleet, and there, outside their window, were the ships themselves. The ships were being loaded, and every bale was the huge drum was the sight of the huge bale and huge drum. Once McGuire swore softly and viciously under his breath, he had seen a vicious figure, a great figure of viciousness.

    Chapter XVIII: The Pirate Planet
