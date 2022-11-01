CHAPTER VII. The Vengeance of Tugh

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

A strange spherical monster stood in the moonlight on the silent Mojave Desert. It was designed not so much for scientific investigation as the specific purpose of reaching a rich store of radium ore buried four miles below the earth. The earth-borer had been designed to reach the radium. The inventor's daughter Sue stood by the inventor's side and said: "Let's go down now! There's no use waiting till to-morrow. It's always dark down there, whether it's day or night up here"