Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    CHAPTER VII. The Vengeance of Tughby@astoundingstories

    CHAPTER VII. The Vengeance of Tugh

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A strange spherical monster stood in the moonlight on the silent Mojave Desert. It was designed not so much for scientific investigation as the specific purpose of reaching a rich store of radium ore buried four miles below the earth. The earth-borer had been designed to reach the radium. The inventor's daughter Sue stood by the inventor's side and said: "Let's go down now! There's no use waiting till to-morrow. It's always dark down there, whether it's day or night up here"

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - CHAPTER VII. The Vengeance of Tugh
    writing#hackernoon-books#fiction#scifi
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

    Receive Stories from @astoundingstories

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Holocaust
    Published at Jul 23, 2022 by astoundingstories #astounding-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    Longing for That Which Has Gone Before
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by astoundingstories #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Decision of the Combat
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa