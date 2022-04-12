Cere Announces Gasless Integration with Biconomy to Enable Cheaper and Robust NFTs

Cere Network and Biconomy Integrate to enable Cheaper and Faster NFTs. Cere Network is the first Decentralized Data Cloud platform, Cere announced a significant integration. Any third party willing to pay the transaction fee may use the Biconsomy connection to speed up blockchain transactions. As a result of this innovation, new users will have an easier time integrating with decentralised apps. Using the Cere Network, digital assets like digital assets and the metaverse, gaming material, and burgeoning collectibles may be protected and accessed securely.

Cere Network and Biconomy Integrate to enable Cheaper and Faster NFTs

The first Decentralized Data Cloud platform, Cere Network (Cere) announced a significant integration with Biconomy, where due to the zero-balance account functionality, any third party willing to pay the transaction fee may use the Biconomy connection to speed up blockchain transactions. As a result of this innovation, new users will have an easier time integrating with decentralised apps.





A non-custodial, gas-efficient multichain relayer infrastructure network will be used to offer the service for the Cere Decentralized Data Cloud on a large scale. With the use of substrate components, Cere has constructed its own blockchain that is compatible with Polkadot and Polygon, enabling cross-chain NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) asset and data transfers. Using blockchain identification and data encryption, the Cere DDC platform provides a more secure first-party database in the cloud. After that, the data is turned into virtual datasets that can be easily customised and interoperated with by any business unit, vendor, or machine learning process in real-time.





Building a Gasless Economy for NFTs





Cere DaVinci is used for the integration, although DDC and Cere Mainnet provides the power. Cere's mainnet is expected to be live in May of 2022, and this is a significant step toward that goal.

The Cere Network's DDC and Biconomy's relayer infrastructure protocol are designed to increase the accessibility of decentralised apps on the Cere Mainnet. Data on the DDC is kept in a tamper-proof, time-capsulated data scheme and is individually signed and encrypted, along with any possible value transfers. The Cere Network's DDC and other incentives for building on Cere will also help Biconomy builders and users, who will get increased infrastructure security as a result of the cooperation.





Kenzi Wang, the co-founder at Cere, said:

We look forward to integrating Biconomy into the Cere Ecosystem as we approach the next major milestone of our 2022 roadmap. Competitive fees are essential for achieving adoption, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership and integration will further improve the functionalities of the Cere Decentralized Data Cloud.





In order to facilitate the adoption of Web3 decentralised apps, both Cere Network and Biconomy are working together. Mexa, Forward, and Hyphen—all of Biconomy's services—will be integrated into the future Cere Mainnet, which will reduce and simplify the usual complexity and high transaction costs associated with the blockchain.





Decentralizing Data with Blockchain

What is Cere Network?

Founded in 2019, Cere Network is the first Web3 firm to deliver cloud data infrastructure solutions across distributed ledgers networks via its Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform. Using the Cere Network, digital assets like NFTs and the metaverse, gaming material, and burgeoning collectables may be protected and accessed securely. Binance, Republic Labs, and Polygon are among the world's major institutions and initiatives that support Cere.





Image credits: Sebastian Svenson.

