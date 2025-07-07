Censorship, Surveillance, and the Splinternet: Why We Need a Decentralized Web

The Web We Know and Its Hidden Cracks

What if access to the internet is not determined by your government or your geography but by the community around you?

The modern internet is like a digital nervous system that connects people, economies, and cultures around the world. But beneath this is a fragile and centralized framework that places power in the hands of a few. Today’s internet infrastructure runs on fiber-optic cables, data centres, and cloud services operated by giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta. These systems deliver fast connectivity and seamless experiences, but they also centralize control in just a few hands.

But what happens when that digital nervous system has just a few nerve centers? When a handful of companies act as the brain, spine, and backbone of how we connect? Since a small number of corporations control the majority of web infrastructure, platforms, and services, this has created serious vulnerabilities. For instance, in October 2021, Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp experienced an outage that was caused by a configuration error in Meta’s centralized system. This left billions without access to the platforms for hours.

Beyond outages, users face limited control over their data, with centralized services monetizing users’ personal information. There is also the rise of censorship or surveillance due to a lack of a unified regulatory framework that has led to the “splinternet” (a fragmented global internet with national firewalls), as government bodies and big tech companies can restrict access to information. For instance, China’s “Great Firewall” censors content, while platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been used to suppress or amplify certain narratives, especially with political motives. These examples point to a growing need for open and user-driven alternatives.

Enter Decentralization: A New Way to Connect

This is where decentralization comes in.

Decentralization is the distribution of authority, data, and infrastructure across a network of independent entities rather than depending on a single centralized entity. This means that users own and control their data and interactions without external control. Think of this as everyone owning their piece of building without the control of one landlord.

This system matters because, unlike a centralized one, it cannot be affected by a single attack or failure. It is like a spider web. You cut one thread, and the structure will still hold up. It allows users to store their data in an encrypted peer-to-peer system and controls who can have access to it, giving a more secure level of privacy. The decentralized systems also allow users across the world to connect, store, and share data without relying on national or big tech infrastructures. This helps eliminate the censorship policies and surveillance measures of “regulatory” bodies.

A Glimpse into the Internet of Tomorrow

Imagine an internet where your identity is not a username that a corporation controls but a secure, self-owned digital passport, where data is not stored in a company’s server farm but scattered securely across a network of encrypted nodes that you maintain. An internet where access is not a privilege that is dictated by national borders but a right enabled by an open system. This is what a decentralized internet looks like.

This vision is not an illusion. It is already being built. From decentralized identity frameworks to peer-to-peer storage and community-driven networks, innovators are laying the foundation for a more inclusive, private, and resilient internet.

In today’s centralized internet, privacy is an illusion because platforms use user data for ad targeting and analytics with little transparency. With decentralization, privacy becomes foundational. Users control their digital identities using frameworks that can verify identities without revealing unnecessary data.

A decentralized future would allow the internet to be more accessible and inclusive through peer-to-peer connectivity, giving communities the space to create their local networks that link into the global web space. This is beneficial for rural or underserved communities across the world who are currently disconnected due to cost or geography.

Participation also changes, and users become stakeholders and not just consumers. They get to interact in online spaces that they co-own and co-govern. Creators can issue tokens or NFTs to support their work directly and bypass middlemen like YouTube or Spotify, which take a huge part of their revenue.

Communities can create their versions of social platforms that are tailored to their spaces and their specific cultural, linguistic, or ideological needs. Imagine making a version of Twitter that is suited for your community, where users get to co-create the rules for development and moderation.

The decentralised future redefines ownership, participation, and power. It is a digital world where connection is without permission, identity is owned, and communities shape their digital realities.

The Promise… and The Pushback?

Still, no system is perfect. While the decentralized internet opens doors, it also comes with new challenges that must be addressed for it to reach its full potential.

The Open Doors

Internet users in countries where governments suppress online freedom will be able to bypass centralized servers and government-controlled ISPs. This would be instrumental for activism, journalism, and uncensored communication in places like Iran, Myanmar, and Russia. Artists, writers, software developers, and entrepreneurs would also gain significantly.

Creators and entrepreneurs get to monetize their products directly, cutting out intermediaries and building stronger and more loyal communities.

Communities get to build and maintain their internet infrastructure and bypass traditional telecommunication monopolies, making the internet available and affordable.

Anyone concerned about data privacy also benefits from this system because decentralized systems give users cryptographic ownership of their information, with full control over access, portability, and deletion.

The Challenges Ahead

There is a lack of a user-friendly interface and technical knowledge that would require some level of digital literacy.

The scalability and performance issues equally present as a bottleneck with decentralized systems still working on speed and capacity under high demand.

Economic and political resistance from government bodies may initiate moves to restrict or ban decentralized tools, while big tech companies are unlikely to support a shift that reduces their influence or profits.

There’s also the potential for misuse without a central oversight. These systems could enable the spread of misinformation, illicit content, or scams. Without clear governance, freedom can become chaos.

Overcoming these challenges will require a combination of innovation, education, and strategic compromise. This would mean:

Building better interfaces that prioritize usability and make the tools more accessible to every user.

Creating hybrid systems that would integrate decentralization into existing platforms to help with the transition to a more decentralized internet system.

Investing in inclusive education and awareness campaigns to build digital literacy and help new users engage with the system.

While a decentralized system may not be perfect for now, it is a necessary response to the inequality, fragility, and control of the current system.

The Gateway to a Freer Internet

A decentralised internet is not a far-fetched reality. It is already being tested and built, and here are some platforms that are laying the foundation:

IPFS (InterPlanetary File System): This is an open protocol that stores and shares files across a distributed network to make content more resilient and censorship-resistant. Filecoin: This is an alternative to centralized cloud services. It is a decentralized storage network where users earn tokens for providing storage space. Helium Network: This is a decentralized wireless network that allows people to create and own wireless networks. It provides coverage and accessibility. Ethereum Name Service (ENS): This is a blockchain-based naming system that gives users control over their digital identity. They function similarly to Domain Name System (DNS). Nostr, Mastodon, and Bluesky: These are open-protocol social platforms that return control of data, feeds, and moderation to users and communities.

Your Role in the Next Web?

A decentralized internet is not just an upgrade but a necessary shift toward digital freedom, privacy, and resilience. It offers a way to protect human rights, empower creators, connect underserved communities, and give control back to the individual. It is about rebuilding the web that is not owned by a few but shared by all.

The decentralised internet is growing, and everyone has a role to play in making it a full and sustainable alternative. This future would require that the average internet user learns about decentralized tools and support platforms and advocates for online privacy. Developers can focus on building more user-friendly and scalable applications that prioritize access, usability, and education. Organizations can also help with funding models and championing policies that protect the growth of decentralization.

The web is being rewoven, and we all stand to hold a strand.