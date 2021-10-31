Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

CBDCs - The Folly of Digital Fiat by@kameir

CBDCs - The Folly of Digital Fiat

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Central banks around the world announced their own efforts to improve their respective national currencies. As a result of innovations based on blockchain, and other decentralized software systems, hundreds of new currencies have emerged. These solutions aim to address a wide variety of deficiencies of legacy financial systems, which often rely on digital technologies dating back to the 1960s, and in some cases are still analog. The implementation of CBDCs will very likely further erode personal financial privacy, and allow totalitarian governments to increase financial controls.
image
Christian Kameir Hacker Noon profile picture

@kameir
Christian Kameir

Blockchain VC @ Sustany Capital

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
NFT's Real World Use Case: Supply Chain by @kameir
#nft
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo

Tags

#web3#web3.0#bitcoin#crypto#btc#defi#nft#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading