CarrierWave Upload Multiple Images

When you are building a web application, you definitely want to add an option for image uploading as well. In this tutorial, we will show you the necessary steps to enable upload multiple images/files using CarrierWave in Rails 4+ from scratch. A similar procedure can be applied for nested forms.

Step 1: In the gem file

CarrierWave is a is a Ruby gem that provides a simple and extremely flexible way to upload files from Ruby applications. You will need to add these gems to the Gemfile and run

bundle install

gem 'carrierwave'

Step 2: Setting up CarrierWave

The first step to configure CarrierWave it to run the following command:

rails generate uploader Avatar

This will create a new directory called uploaders in the app folder and a file inside called avatar_uploader.rb.

class AvatarUploader < CarrierWave::Uploader:: Base storage :file def store_dir "uploads/ #{model. class .to_s.underscore} / #{mounted_as} / #{model.id} " end def default_url "/images/fallback/" + [version_name, "default.png" ].compact.join( '_' ) end end

store_dir - You can modify the default directory to change where uploaded files will be stored. - You can modify the default directory to change where uploaded files will be stored.

default_url - It is the path to the default image, you can use this image if no other image has been selected. - It is the path to the default image, you can use this image if no other image has been selected.

Step 3: Generate your migrations

You can generate your migrations using Scaffolding in Rails . This will generate a full set of model, views and controller, and a test suite for each of the above. It is the most simple way to get your project up and running.

rails g scaffold post title:string

rails g scaffold post_attachment post_id:integer avatar:string

rake db:migrate

Step 4: Edit Models

Once scaffolding finishes generating the files you can start editing your models.

create post and post_attachment in one go. To do this you need to add the following to `post.rb` : You want to be able toin one go. To do this you need to add the following to

post.rb

class Post < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :post_attachments accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_attachments end

`accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_attachments` - Nested attributes allow you to save attributes on associated records through the parent.

`mount_uploader :avatar, AvatarUploader` to the file. The time has come to mount your uploader. Navigate to your PostAttachment model and addto the file.

post_attachment.rb

class PostAttachment < ActiveRecord::Base mount_uploader :avatar , AvatarUploader belongs_to :post end

Step 5: Modify your Controller

`post_controller` to accept those new nested attributes. The next step is to modify theto accept those new nested attributes.

post_controller.rb

def show @post_attachments = @post.post_attachments.all end def new @post = Post.new @post_attachment = @post.post_attachments.build end

`post_attachments` is ready to be created once the new post is done, you will need to build it with `@post.post_attachments.build` . To make sure thatis ready to be created once the new post is done, you will need to build it with

def create @post = Post.new(post_params) respond_to do |format| if @post.save params[ :post_attachments ][ 'avatar' ].each do |a| @post_attachment = @post.post_attachments.create!( :avatar => a, :post_id => @post.id) end format.html { redirect_to @post, notice: 'Post was successfully created.' } else format.html { render action: 'new' } end end end

To help the nested attributes reach the model, you will need to add the following to the post_params method in the PostController.

private def post_params params. require ( :post ).permit( :title , post_attachments_attributes: [ :id , :post_id , :avatar ]) end

Step 6: View layout

For the last step to finish out application you will need to edit the view to allow us to upload new images. You can do this by adding the following line:

< %= p.file_field :avatar , :multiple => true, name: "post_attachments[avatar][]" %>

views/posts/_form.html.erb

< %= form_for (@ post , :html => { :multipart => true }) do |f| %> < div class = "field" > < %= f.label :title %> < br > < %= f.text_field :title %> </ div > < %= f.fields_for :post_attachments do | p | %> < div class = "field" > < %= p.label :avatar %> < br > < %= p.file_field :avatar , :multiple => true, name: "post_attachments[avatar][]" %> </ div > < % end %> < div class = "actions" > < %= f.submit %> </ div > < % end %>

Thank you for reading!

Previously published at https://kolosek.com/carrierwave-upload-multiple-images/

