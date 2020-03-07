CarrierWave Upload Multiple Images

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
bundle install
gem 'carrierwave'
rails generate uploader Avatar
class AvatarUploader < CarrierWave::Uploader::Base
storage :file
def store_dir
"uploads/#{model.class.to_s.underscore}/#{mounted_as}/#{model.id}"
end
def default_url
"/images/fallback/" + [version_name, "default.png"].compact.join('_')
end
end
- You can modify the default directory to change where uploaded files will be stored.
store_dir
- It is the path to the default image, you can use this image if no other image has been selected.
default_url
rails g scaffold post title:string
rails g scaffold post_attachment post_id:integer avatar:string
rake db:migrate
:
`post.rb`
class Post < ActiveRecord::Base
has_many :post_attachments
accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_attachments
end
- Nested attributes allow you to save attributes on associated records through the parent.
`accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_attachments`
to the file.
`mount_uploader :avatar, AvatarUploader`
class PostAttachment < ActiveRecord::Base
mount_uploader :avatar, AvatarUploader
belongs_to :post
end
to accept those new nested attributes.
`post_controller`
def show
@post_attachments = @post.post_attachments.all
end
def new
@post = Post.new
@post_attachment = @post.post_attachments.build
end
is ready to be created once the new post is done, you will need to build it with
`post_attachments`
.
`@post.post_attachments.build`
def create
@post = Post.new(post_params)
respond_to do |format|
if @post.save
params[:post_attachments]['avatar'].each do |a|
@post_attachment = @post.post_attachments.create!(:avatar => a, :post_id => @post.id)
end
format.html { redirect_to @post, notice: 'Post was successfully created.' }
else
format.html { render action: 'new' }
end
end
end
private
def post_params
params.require(:post).permit(:title, post_attachments_attributes:
[:id, :post_id, :avatar])
end
<%= p.file_field :avatar, :multiple => true, name: "post_attachments[avatar][]" %>
<%= form_for(@post, :html => { :multipart => true }) do |f| %>
<div class="field">
<%= f.label :title %><br>
<%= f.text_field :title %>
</div>
<%= f.fields_for :post_attachments do |p| %>
<div class="field">
<%= p.label :avatar %><br>
<%= p.file_field :avatar, :multiple => true, name: "post_attachments[avatar][]" %>
</div>
<% end %>
<div class="actions">
<%= f.submit %>
</div>
<% end %>