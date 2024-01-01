Canvas And React: A Simple Guide To Data Charts

In the realm of web development, the HTML5 Canvas API stands as a pivotal tool for rendering graphics and creating animations directly in the browser. It offers a vast playground for developers and designers to bring their visual ideas to life. Unlike other graphic methods that rely on SVG or other DOM elements, Canvas works through a bitmap approach, enabling the direct drawing of shapes, images, and even animations. Why Choose Canvas for Your React App? Integrating Canvas into a React application opens up a world of possibilities. Here are the core advantages: Pixel-Level Control: Canvas gives you the freedom to manipulate individual pixels, allowing for intricate and detailed graphical representations. Performance: For data-heavy visualizations or complex animations, Canvas outperforms its counterparts like SVG, especially when dealing with a large number of objects. Flexibility and Creativity: From charts, and graphs to interactive games, Canvas's versatility makes it a perfect choice for a broad range of applications. Integration with React: Canvas blends seamlessly with React’s component-based architecture, enabling the creation of highly interactive and dynamic user interfaces. Let’s build a pie and bar chart in the React app, just using Canvas. For that, we need to create a simple React app. I did it using Vite. Then we need to create components that will represent charts and integrate them into the main app js component. Here is what the project structure will look like. Let's jump to the code of each chart. I left an explanation for each move in the code comments. Bar chart import React, { useRef, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nexport const CanvasBarChart = ({ data, labels }) => {\n // useRef to reference the canvas element\n const canvasRef = useRef(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Get the canvas element and its drawing context\n const canvas = canvasRef.current;\n const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');\n\n // Clear the canvas to start fresh each render\n ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);\n\n // Settings for the bar chart\n const padding = 50; // Space around the chart to not draw on the edge of the canvas\n const barWidth = 40; // The width of each bar\n const gap = 15; // The gap between each bar\n const yAxisLabelPadding = 10; // Space between the Y-axis and the labels\n let x = padding * 1.5; // Initial X position, set to padding times 1.5 to offset the first bar\n\n // Calculate the maximum value for the Y-axis\n const maxValue = Math.max(...data);\n\n // Drawing the Y-axis\n ctx.beginPath();\n ctx.moveTo(padding, padding); // Start at the upper-left corner with padding\n ctx.lineTo(padding, canvas.height - padding); // Draw down to the bottom-left corner with padding\n ctx.strokeStyle = '#000'; // Set the color of the axis line\n ctx.stroke(); // Execute the drawing of the line\n\n // Drawing the X-axis\n ctx.beginPath();\n ctx.moveTo(padding, canvas.height - padding); // Start at the bottom-left corner with padding\n ctx.lineTo(canvas.width - padding, canvas.height - padding); // Draw to the bottom-right corner with padding\n ctx.stroke(); // Execute the drawing of the line\n\n // Drawing bars and X-axis labels\n data.forEach((value, index) => {\n // Set the fill color for the bar\n ctx.fillStyle = '#3498db';\n // Draw the bar\n const barHeight = (value / maxValue) * (canvas.height - padding * 2); // Calculate bar height based on value\n ctx.fillRect(x, canvas.height - padding - barHeight, barWidth, barHeight); // Draw the bar\n\n // Set the fill color for the text (X-axis labels)\n ctx.fillStyle = '#000';\n ctx.font = '14px Arial';\n // Draw the X-axis label below the bar\n ctx.fillText(labels[index], x + (barWidth / 2) - (ctx.measureText(labels[index]).width / 2), canvas.height - padding + 20);\n\n x += barWidth + gap; // Move the x position for the next bar\n });\n\n // Drawing Y-axis labels\n const numberOfYLabels = 5; // For example, 5 labels on the Y-axis\n for (let i = 0; i <= numberOfYLabels; i++) {\n const yValue = (maxValue / numberOfYLabels) * i; // Calculate the value for the label\n const yPosition = canvas.height - padding - (yValue / maxValue) * (canvas.height - padding * 2); // Calculate the Y position\n\n // Draw the Y-axis label\n ctx.fillStyle = '#000';\n ctx.font = '14px Arial';\n ctx.fillText(yValue.toFixed(0), padding - yAxisLabelPadding - ctx.measureText(yValue.toFixed(0)).width, yPosition + 4); // Center text vertically\n }\n\n }, [data, labels]); // Dependencies of useEffect: the component will re-render when data or labels change\n\n // Return the canvas element with a ref attached\n return <canvas ref={canvasRef} width={500} height={500} />;\n}; Pie chart import React, { useRef, useEffect } from 'react';\n\nexport const CanvasPieChart = ({ data, colors, labels }) => {\n const canvasRef = useRef(null);\n\n useEffect(() => {\n // Get the canvas context\n const canvas = canvasRef.current;\n const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');\n // Clear the entire canvas to start fresh\n ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);\n\n // Setup for the pie chart\n let total = data.reduce((sum, value) => sum + value, 0);\n let startAngle = 0;\n const radius = canvas.height / 4; // Pie radius is 1/4 the height of the canvas\n const centerX = radius + 20; // Center the pie on the left part of the canvas\n const centerY = radius + 20;\n\n // Draw the pie slices\n data.forEach((value, index) => {\n // Calculate the end angle of the slice\n let sliceAngle = (value / total) * 2 * Math.PI;\n // Set the color for the current slice\n ctx.fillStyle = colors[index];\n // Start a new path for the slice\n ctx.beginPath();\n // Move to the center of the pie\n ctx.moveTo(centerX, centerY);\n // Draw the arc for the slice\n ctx.arc(centerX, centerY, radius, startAngle, startAngle + sliceAngle);\n // Close the path and fill the slice\n ctx.closePath();\n ctx.fill();\n // Update the start angle for the next slice\n startAngle += sliceAngle;\n });\n\n // Setup for the legend\n let legendY = 20; // Start position for the legend on the canvas\n const legendX = 2 * radius + 40; // Position the legend to the right of the pie\n\n // Draw the legend\n labels.forEach((label, index) => {\n const legendColor = colors[index];\n // Draw the color box for the legend\n ctx.fillStyle = legendColor;\n ctx.fillRect(legendX, legendY, 20, 20); // Draw the legend color box\n // Set the text style for the legend\n ctx.fillStyle = '#000';\n ctx.font = '16px Arial';\n // Draw the label text beside the color box\n ctx.fillText(label, legendX + 25, legendY + 15);\n // Update the Y position for the next legend item\n legendY += 30;\n });\n }, [data, colors, labels]); // Redraw when data, colors, or labels change\n\n return <canvas ref={canvasRef} width={600} height={600} />;\n}; App js import { CanvasBarChart } from "./components/CanvasBarChart/CanvasBarChart.jsx";\nimport { CanvasPieChart } from "./components/CanvasPieChart/CanvasPieChart.jsx";\nimport './App.css'\n\nfunction App() {\n const barData = [100, 200, 150, 250, 300]; // Sample data\n const barLabels = ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May']; // Sample labels\n\n const pieData = [300, 150, 100, 200]; // Sample data for pie chart\n const pieColors = ['#FF6384', '#36A2EB', '#FFCE56', '#4BC0C0']; // Sample colors for pie chart\n const pieLabels = ['Category A', 'Category B', 'Category C', 'Category D']; // Example labels\n\n return (\n <div className="App">\n <div className="chart">\n <CanvasBarChart data={barData} labels={barLabels} />\n </div>\n <div className="chart">\n <CanvasPieChart data={pieData} colors={pieColors} labels={pieLabels} />\n </div>\n </div>\n );\n}\n\nexport default App And here are the charts look like: Pie Bar As we wrap up this journey through the vibrant world of Canvas in React, it's clear that the power and flexibility of Canvas make it an unparalleled choice for data visualization in web applications. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a curious newcomer, the world of Canvas in React is an adventure worth embarking on. And to all my dear readers, remember, every pixel on your Canvas is a universe of possibilities – so keep drawing, keep experimenting, and most importantly, have fun! Your creativity is the only limit in this pixel-perfect world. If you want to play around with the code mentioned in the article, feel free to get it from my . Cheers! github