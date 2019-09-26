Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logo"cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting" by@techtalks

"cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting"

Author profile picture

@techtalkstech talks

I followed the best minds of social media destroyed by the thumbs up button

"The combined market capitalization of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google is now equivalent to the GDP of India. How did these four companies come to infiltrate our lives so completely? In a spectacular rant, Scott Galloway shares insights and eye-opening stats about their dominance and motivation -- and what happens when a society prizes shareholder value over everything else. Followed by a Q&A with TED Curator Chris Anderson. (Note: This talk contains graphic language.)
...Check out more TED Talks: http://www.ted.com

The TED Talks channel features the best talks and performances from the
TED Conference, where the world's leading thinkers and doers give the
talk of their lives in 18 minutes (or less). Look for talks on Technology, Entertainment and Design -- plus science, business, global issues, the arts and more.

Follow TED on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/TEDTalks
Like TED on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TED

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/TED"

Related

Tags

#video#ted-talks#scott-galloway#amazon#apple#facebook#google#chris-anderson
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!