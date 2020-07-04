Can You Get A Developer Job With HTML And CSS Only?

@ jure Jure Jure is a founder of Codequickie and WhistleX. He likes technology, sports, and computer games.

When I was just learning web development and only knew HTML and CSS, I wasn’t applying for any job, because most of the people told me that you can’t get a developer job with just HTML and CSS. In this article, I’ll analyze that a little bit better and maybe try to prove it wrong.

Web Developer vs Web Designer

First, you need to know that HTML and CSS aren’t programming languages, they are markup languages, so if you only know them, you are essentially a web designer and not a web developer. Being a web designer isn’t something bad, but you’ll get paid less than an average web developer (about $50k per year according to PayScale ). The role of the web designer is to design how the website is going to look, where the web developer’s role is to manage databases, requests, responses, and all the other work.

So if you have strong HTML and CSS skills, you can easily get a job as a web designer or UI/UX designer, which are basically the same things. Web designers are mostly employed by larger companies, where small start-ups usually don’t employ them, but if you are willing to learn and have enthusiasm, you can get a job at start-ups too.

Ability To Learn

The best thing when you are working at a regular job is that you have the ability to learn new skills, which can help you to get an even better paying job. The best places for learning new skills are start-ups, but, as I’ve said in the beginning, they usually don’t employ too many people who are just web designers. Usually, they employ someone who knows a little bit of everything or knows something very good and it’s willing to learn.

So, my recommendation would be to apply to all the front-end positions at small start-ups, and if you get to an interview, you’ll probably be interviewed by another developer. That developer will probably know your situation and if you prove to him that you are passionate about programming and interested in learning, you’ll probably get a job. While you are on that job, you will learn technologies that they use, and that will also give you skills to apply to some better positions. Some people won’t do this, because they don’t feel qualified, but they should because the worst thing that can happen is that they reject you.

The second option would be to get a web designer job at some bigger company, work there for some time and then while you are there try learning JavaScript or some back-end language, that can help you to get a web developer job.

Freelancing

If you only know HTML and CSS, freelancing may be the best option. Seriously, when you’re a freelance, the only thing that the consumers care about is a finished product, they don’t care how you do it.

It’s best to start building websites for local restaurants and coffee shops and always try to use a little bit of JavaScript. As time passes, you’ll know JavaScript and have projects to show. And if you ever decide that you want to work at some company, you can just show them all the projects that you did.

If you want to learn HTML and CSS, here is a course that you can use [full disclosure: affiliate link]:

Conclusion

If you only know HTML and CSS, you absolutely can get a job as a web designer, where getting a job strictly as a web developer will be a lot harder, but that’s also possible if you apply to smaller start-ups.

I hope that I have helped you with this article. If you liked this article, make sure to share it with your friends.

Also, if you think that I have missed something or you have any other questions, be sure to post your questions in the comments, I will be happy to answer them.

Tags