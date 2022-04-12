Can Uniswap Be Left Behind?

0 Who will compete with the greatest Uniswap V3? Let's have a look at Algebra DEX built on Polygon. With concentrated liquidity, built-in farming, and dynamic fees, Algebra claims to minimize impermanent loss and price slippage, also allowing liquidity providers to stake their extra tokens. Actually, the number of new DeXs is increasing not by days but sometimes within hours, and you definitely need to separate sheep from goats.

With newly-launched DEXs, Uniswap V3 is running late. That’s the project that carved out a niche one day and conquered the crypto market. Let’s face the music - even titans can lose over time. The next-gen platform that looks ahead of the pack is Algebra.Finance.

Basically, Algebra is the all-in-one DEX built on Polygon, powered by concentrated liquidity and offering game-changing features - ones I haven't found anywhere else so far.

Where Algebra Wins?

Dynamic fees

Uniswap V3 features 3 pools and liquidity providers can’t predict the best one to add liquidity; they have to move liquidity between pools to get the highest fees. Algebra offers only 1 pool which solves this problem; dynamic fees vary on volatility, trading & pool volumes. This way, price slippage and impermanent loss are minimized.

Built-in farming

Uniswap doesn’t have in-platform farming whereas Algebra does. Built-in farming allows liquidity providers to earn rewards on extra project tokens. You don’t need to harness external smart contracts as on Uniswap.

Smart Routing

Algebra uses all available pools for the best partition of the trade, not using one pool only as most the DEXs. LP decreases impermanent loss risks while traders get the best rate.

Not many features have been added but overall, liquidity providing and trading experience turn out more feature-rich than those on Uniswap V3.

The number of new DEXs is increasing not by days but sometimes within hours, and you definitely need to choose what best meets your demands. Check out now if Algebra is your fit: https://algebra.finance/. Please, share your opinion in the comments and leave questions if you have some. I'll be glad to answer!

