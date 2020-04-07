Can Digital Therapeutics Help in Times of Coronavirus Crisis?

Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing.

Medicine is taking a turn from physical to digital - by 2025, the digital therapeutics market is projected to hit $7.8 billion. The uses of digital therapeutics range wildly from alleviating symptoms of physiological and neurobehavioral symptoms to therapeutic interventions driven by software and tech to therapies to improve outcomes when combined with regular treatments. They also offer new options to those who have otherwise unmet needs, and can help reduce reliance on medication. Digital therapeutics can also be used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, central nervous, respiratory, and gastrointestinal problems.

One of the uses of tech in medicine is being used in tremor relief. This treatment combines high-intensity ultrasound to see through the skin directly to the bone, MRI to guide the procedure and to prevent healthy tissue damage. This kind of treatment, as like any treatment, has its pros and cons. This treatment is less invasive and has minimal risk as compared to traditional treatment, has a lower risk of infection, shorter recovery time, and little to no collateral damage. The cons however, are relatively minor such as tingling in the fingers and tongue and difficulty with sense of balance, but rarely last very long and are weak in intensity.

Another new usage of digital therapeutics is making video games to assist with short-term memory, executive functioning, and selective attention. Video games can do this by requiring focus and making a plan and being able to process, filter, and respond to competing stimuli. Different games are being used to treat a number of illnesses such as ADHD, autism, multiple sclerosis, and major depression.

Learn more about how tech is saving the lives and minds of millions around the world with current and upcoming tech using digital therapeutics below. This is especially useful in the time of COVID-19 to help the medical community.

