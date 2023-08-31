Can AI Really Shake Up Old-School Businesses?
Too Long; Didn't ReadAI making strides but true disruption of established industries still limited
Switching costs and institutional inertia create barriers to rapid change
Regulatory hurdles and talent scarcity also constrain AI adoption
Many critical tasks still favor human judgment over AI capabilities
Legal and manufacturing case studies show gradual integration rather than overnight transformation
Pragmatic assessment of AI's current abilities needed, not overhyped expectations
AI can drive value by augmenting human skills, not just replacing workers
Companies must thoughtfully adapt processes and culture to leverage AI
With measured approach, AI can boost productivity and innovation long-term