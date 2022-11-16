Can AI Determine Your Best Skincare Routine?

The skincare technology business Revea describes itself as "the most cutting-edge skincare system in the world." A team of scientists and skincare specialists launched the company with the goal of delivering genuinely customized skin care right to your doorstep using a combination of cutting-edge technology and AI. And it actually works in a fairly cool way.



In this Slogging thread, our community discussed the possibilities of AI determining your best skincare routine.



This Slogging thread by Valentine Enedah, Manas Goel and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

Revea uses hyperspectral imaging technology (HSI) to look deep into your skin.

https://mashable.com/review/revea-ai-skincare

Valentine Enedah How Revea predicts the best skincare routine?

First, Revea thoroughly analyzed your skin using hyperspectral imaging technology (HSI). The company then studies your skin to "map" the unique biology of your skin and create a treatment plan that is specifically designed for you.

Cool, huh? That is true, after all. Instead of relying on assumptions or oversimplified skin types like dry, normal, oily, or combination, Revea uses AI to connect the dots between your skin's data and the ideal skincare routine for you. As a result, you get a truly personalized skincare recommendation.

Even if they were to build more facilities, the technology employed at Revea's San Francisco lab is pricey and not available to everyone in the world. In order to analyze your skin and receive tailored recommendations without ever leaving your home, the company decided to create a cutting-edge mobile app that enables you to scan your skin with your smartphone. The app uses artificial intelligence to link the dots between the camera on your phone and the hyperspectral imaging data.

This is so cool!

What do y'all think? I don't know about you but with this, It's pretty boy season for me! ☺



The AI-Driven skincare routine is a revolutionary technology indeed! Valentine Enedah. I heard about "Revea" for the first time and found it quite similar to CureSkin, an Indian startup that recently scored 5M$+ in Series A funding!

I believe these technologies will attract the entertainment and the movie industry first as their use case perfectly fits the app!

Also, the movie and the entertainment industry have quite a provoking influence on the youth, which again would provide a boon for such an app!

However, the only fallout I believe is present here is that as this technology grows, acceptance of people to their natural aging might become a problem! , which might also bridge a gap between the rich and the poor as the rich would always look better!

Manas Goel

Actually, we might get to that point soon that no one will want to age.

But I definitely think you can't stop it.

I mean your skin might look so nice but you can't stop your internal organs from aging.

I hope we don't actually get to the point that we start manipulating natural processes.

Valentine Enedah once that becomes affordable, I'm there :man-running: remove my spots AI

Valentine Enedah Technologies like DNA modifications have been introduced and are growing at a fast pace too! Surely with this, there'll be a point when people will stop aging!

Mónica Freitas 😂

Big brands like Fenty might love to collaborate with them.

Manas Goel I think there are still restrictions on DNA Modifications. It should be illegal. I actually read about a rumour that China might be using this approach to build super soldiers(hitmen).

Valentine Enedah Yes I read about the restrictions too! I'm sure it's true! China really goes out of the box, like the artificial sun!. All these inventions are really cool but scare me out so much at the same time

Manas Goel It's just mind-blowing or rather disturbing. It has good use cases but I feel the bad use cases outmatch the good ones. Being able to change the way a child would look is something.

It defies all odds of nature. Feels like a simulation game.

Now that Rihanna is picking up her singing career again, not sure how Fenty will develop 😂

But if they can get this tech across the world to a well-known brand for a good price, that could be the way to go

Mónica Freitas Great point! To contribute, I think she can use her music to market Fenty products.

By the way, have you seen Elon's new fragrance " Burnt Hair"? Currently sold at $100 for a piece.

Valentine Enedah she probably will in the Superbowl halftime show 😂

Is Musk hinting he's going bald? That name is suspicious hahaha

Also, Musk could sell a whole world of products but perfumes won't be it

Manas Goel Actually, Elon has sold a million dollars plus worth of this perfume already.

But the name though, 'burnt hair'😂

In the long run, Customers would be able to engage with and trust the metrics-based analysis of skin provided by AI face mapping technology. With the use of this skin care technology, businesses may match client needs with suggested items while letting consumers test the products' efficacy for themselves.



