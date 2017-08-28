Can a 1 Person Company Be a “Legit” Media Company Today?

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Caffeinated Mornings Presentation:

Boulder September 1st 2017. Register here.

Heyo, I will be presenting the AMI Origin Story this Friday (9/1) at 9 AM in Boulder’s MadeLife Cafe, followed by a fireside chat and an audience Q&A.

This talk is a part of Jay Ferracane’s monthly series for creative professionals, Caffeinated Mornings. This free event is sponsored by Ello.

I will share the milestones, techniques, and day to day life that‘s created 14,000+ contributing writers, 400,000+ subscribers, and 10,000,000+ monthly minutes reading, as well as, the mistakes, difficulties and challenges that come with building a bootstrapped media company made up of one full-time employee.

Hope to meet you there :-)





