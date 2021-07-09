CalmWear: Aiding in Sensory Processing Disorder and Hypersensitivity

@ alahausse ÀLA.HAUSSE World's 1st Sustainable AI P2P Multifunctional Fashion Ecosystem, for Me and You. www.alahausse.ca/ [email protected]

Image via ALA.HAUSSE

The CalmWear Origin Story

The brand’s founder Michelle Ebbin was inspired to create CalmWear when her autistic son, Jett, couldn’t make it through the day without having dozens of meltdowns due to sensory overload. She wanted to create a realistic and effective solution to help lessen his meltdowns. His first night in a compression singlet, Jett was having less, and milder meltdowns. The creation of CalmWear is part of her efforts to share her success with compression clothing.

Image via minifashionaddicts.com

Wearable therapy

CalmWear can offer a sense of comfort to just about anyone. Calming compression clothing is used primarily to assist the body in filtering sensory information. For those with a sensory processing disorder, the steady pressure that comes from wearing compression clothing helps them to stay calm and maintain focus on their everyday life. And for those who deal with anxiety, the pressure mimics a hug and releases a hormone called oxytocin while slowing down the production of cortisol, the stress hormone. Oxytocin, often called the “cuddle hormone”, helps to relieve anxiety and even lower blood pressure.

Although many similar technologies exist, CalmWear is the first to become a long-term solution for hypersensitivity. Compression clothing has the same effect as a baby swaddle, a weighted blanket, or weighted compression vests.

CalmWear vs Other Options

The first option for those dealing with sensory processing disorder is to wear a weighted compression vest on top of their clothes. The problem is these vests are anything but discreet. Their bulky design is a nuisance that many don’t have the patience to deal with. The solution was to create clothes that are functional while still providing the benefits of a vest.

CalmWear was not the first company to attempt to create an everyday option. But what sets them apart from the others is their ability to maintain their compression for a full day. CalmWear clothes can be worn for a full 48 hours before they start to lose their elasticity. And after that, all you have to do is run them through the wash and they are back to normal. Calming compression clothing has been designed with tactile sensitivity in mind. All of their clothes have external seams and tags to avoid intense discomfort.

Image via verishop

Who Can Benefit From CalmWear?

Compression clothing is for everyone, although it’s a recommended source of treatment for some disorders and illnesses such as:

Sensory Processing Disorder

Autism

ADHD

Hypotonia

OCD

Anxiety

Dyspraxia

Postural Disorders

Fragile X Syndrome

Motor Coordination Disorders

Premature Births

Neonatal abstinence syndrome NAS

Accessibility

CalmWear has become an essential part of people’s lives. As CalmWear continuously proves its efficacy, it is being considered a legitimate form of therapy. They have been working with different autism funding units worldwide to cover the cost of their compression line for those who need it. The Autism Funding Unit of British Columbia now issues refunds for those who provide proof of purchase. They are hopeful that soon CalmWear will be accessible to those who can’t afford it.

Compression 24/7

Compression clothing has become a norm for many people in the last few years. Their design solution is an essential part of letting kids and adults feel comfortable while still being discreet. Everyone should be able to go to school and work being able to focus. CalmWear set out to make comfort for those with sensory needs a reality, and they succeeded. CalmWear is changing the way people live.



Also Featured In

Tags