Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Cab the Pair Instability Gap Be Plugged With Primordial Black Holes?by@phenomenology

    Cab the Pair Instability Gap Be Plugged With Primordial Black Holes?

    by Phenomenology TechnologyAugust 30th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Primordial black holes (PBHs) could potentially fill the pair instability gap in black hole mass spectra. Observations of black hole eccentricity and spin are crucial for distinguishing primordial from late-time black hole binaries. These characteristics, along with other measurements, help assess the primordial nature of black hole mergers.
    featured image - Cab the Pair Instability Gap Be Plugged With Primordial Black Holes?
    Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Antonio Riotto, Département de Physique Theorique, Universite de Geneve, 24 quai Ansermet, CH-1211 Geneve 4, Switzerland and Gravitational Wave Science Center (GWSC), Universite de Geneve, CH-1211 Geneva, Switzerland;

    (2) Joe Silk, Institut d’Astrophysique, UMR 7095 CNRS, Sorbonne Universite, 98bis Bd Arago, 75014 Paris, France, Department of Physics and Astronomy, The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore MD 21218, USA, and Beecroft Institute of Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology, Department of Physics, University of Oxford, Oxford OX1 3RH, UK.

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Some open questions

    2.1 What is the abundance of PBHs?

    2.2 What is the effect of PBH clustering?

    2.3 What fraction of the currently observed GW events can be ascribed to PBHs?

    2.4 Are PBHs the Dark Matter?

    3 The PBH Roadmap

    3.1 High redshift mergers

    3.2 Sub-solar PBHs

    3.3 Plugging the pair instability gap with PBH?

    3.4 PBH eccentricity, 3.5 PBH spin and 3.6 Future gamma-ray telescopes

    4 Conclusions and References

    3.3 Plugging the pair instability gap with PBH?

    An equally powerful mass challenge for PBH arises from the pair instability gap. This is generated by the catastrophic core collapse of massive stars that results from pair-instability SNe, and predicts a deficit of astrophysical BH between ∼ 50 M⊙ and ∼ 120 M⊙. The full LIGO-Virgo O3 data set reveals


    Figure 2: Precision of the deformability parameter Λ at both Ad. LIGO and ET. The binary is assumed to have spinless components and negligible eccentricity and deformability, as predicted by the PBH scenario. The solid (dashed) line indicates the result for mass ratios 1 (1/4). From Ref. [47].


    a definitive decline in merger rates above ∼ 40 M⊙ [55] but with several candidates filling this gap at high credibility [56].


    Could PBH populate the pair instability gap? A smoking gun signature would be a feature in the BH mass spectrum, most likely indicative of a new formation mechanism.

    3.4 PBH eccentricity

    Even though PBH binaries are formed with large eccentricity at high redshift, they have enough time to circularize before the GW signal can enter the observation band of current and future detectors. This implies that an observation of a non-zero eccentricity e would rule out the interpretation as a primordial binary formed in the early Universe, while it may still be compatible with a PBH binary formed in the late-time universe [57, 58].

    3.5 PBH spin

    The PBHs form in the early universe through the standard scenario of the collapse of large overdensities inherit a characteristic mass-spin correlations induced by accretion effects [7]. Using this criterion for determining the possible primordial nature of individual GW events would require reducing uncertainties on the accretion model and studied at the population level [59].


    Fig. 3 presents a flowchart from Ref. [47] one might follow to assess the primordial nature of a binary merger based on measurements of the redshift z, eccentricity e, tidal deformability Λ, component masses m, and dimensionless spins χ.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Phenomenology Technology HackerNoon profile picture
    Phenomenology Technology@phenomenology
    Phenomenology explores the depths of consciousness, fostering a deeper understanding of the world.
    Read my storiesLeading Phenomenology Research

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #black-holes #black-hole-physics #primordial-black-holes #gravitational-wave-astronomy #high-redshift-astronomy #black-hole-mergers #black-hole-clustering #pbh-mass-function

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring Gauge-Higgs Inflation with Extra Dimensions: Abstract and Introduction
    by phenomenology
    Jun 05, 2024
    #cosmology
    Article Thumbnail
    The Future of Primordial Black Holes: Open Questions and Roadmap
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    Open Questions on the Future of Primordial Black Holes
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    The Elusive Abundance of Primordial Black Holes
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is the Effect of PBH Clustering?
    by phenomenology
    Aug 29, 2024
    #black-holes
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas