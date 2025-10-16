Buy From Walmart Within ChatGPT: OpenAI Continues Expansion into Consumer Retail Purchasing Behavior

Walmart is partnering with OpenAI to enable customers and Sam's Club members to shop directly within ChatGPT, reports Reuters. reports Reuters “For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized and contextual. We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc. said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc “We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler," said Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI. "It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together." OpenAI's "Turn chats into checkouts" program, now includes Etsy, Shopify, and Walmart - with applications open for merchants. Turn chats into checkouts" program