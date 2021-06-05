Busting 5 Common Myths About Remote Working

The year 2020 brought about a new wave of digital transformation for India. With the coronavirus gripping the world with fear, we saw the human race going into hibernation. Offices and businesses across India were forced to close. Those who could maintain operations remotely established a hasty work from home setup.

Although WFH has now become a common concept, there are several myths around the efficacy and relevance of remote working in the modern era. Truth be told, this should not even be a point of contention because when an unprecedented pandemic wrought havoc in the business world, it was the digital-led shift to remote working that enabled companies to adapt to the new normal. At the same time, there is no denying the fact that automated software for HR has also made WFH a success lately.

In this article, we will tell you the top five myths related to remote working you should know. Let’s dive in.

1. WFH Impacts Communication With Internal And External Stakeholders

This is one of the most talked about myths about the WFH setup. If you also think that remote working impacts communication between stakeholders, both within the company and with outside parties (customers, vendors, investors, etc.), then it is totally untrue.

We are living in an automation era where cloud-based video conferencing platforms enable seamless exchange of information and ideas. There are even several software for HR that come with chatbots that help in promoting robust communication. Such systems can often be more efficient than traditional methods of communication as the people can connect from anywhere in the world, thereby eliminating the possibility of missing a meeting due to geographical constraints.

Therefore, the belief that WFH setup results in poor communication between or across teams is a myth.

2. WFH Cuts Down Learning Opportunities

No, working remotely does not limit the ability to upskill employees. Unlike outdated training methods, online training platforms offer a host of training tools as well as resources in one place.

Need to mention, a web-based model is more accessible as any number of participants can avail of online learning courses/programs. In addition, online training sessions are proved to be more engaging and interesting since it allows for the inclusion of gamified activities to supplement the learning process. Most importantly, it aids employees to take control of and pace their learning techniques, without any unnecessary pressure of completing them within a given timeline, for better outcomes.

3. WFH Setup Is Expensive

People normally find remote working costly because it usually requires cloud-based software tools to support HRs and employees. But we should look at the bigger picture here. Unlike traditional office setups that require a company to invest a large chunk of money on on-premise infrastructure, cloud-based software for HR is not only easy to implement but also way less cheap than traditional tools. Besides, such systems reap a number of advantages to a virtual workforce. They can not just be accessed from any device, from anywhere but also can be scaled up and down. This ultimately provides businesses the flexibility to seamlessly manage the cost of their operations in sync with the business demand.

4. WFH Restricts Exchange Of Information, Documents and Ideas

If digital collaboration is considered, communication pathways are embedded in the workflow. In just a change of tab, HR managers can switch from the software they are using to carry out their routine operations to the one they would use to contact a team member or attend a meeting. This way, communication and collaboration can be achieved, seamlessly and securely, that too without disturbing the workflow.

5. WFH Drops Down Efficiency And Results In Lower Motivation

Lockdown, undoubtedly, led to isolation and various psychological problems at the starting period of the pandemic. But, it is a myth that remote working, in particular, affects the productivity of employees.

According to a recent study by a Delhi-based think-tank, WFH has had a positive impact on people’s mental health while boosting their overall efficiency levels.

Another study by GoTo and LogMeIn also stated that nearly two-thirds of the working individuals agreed that remote working has improved their productivity.

This can be because employees working remotely can strike a better work-life balance by taking out time for their closed ones that they otherwise end up spending on commuting to and from their offices.

So, these are the five common myths about remote working. We hope this blog helped you to acquire a clear picture of the WFH model.

