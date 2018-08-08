Building Transparent Network with Status Security

Photo credits: STS Project Whitepaper

With all the erratic ups and downs in the digital market, it’s not an overkill to say that the risk to lose your investment is nerve-racking.

But Status Security is about to break that.

What’s with Status Security anyways?

Status Security, or STS, is a newly launched crypto project that aims to provide security, stability, and efficiency in a transparent network. It uses peer-to-peer technology to get worldwide availability for its users.

Here’s the fancy thing about STS:

They are the first and only coin to utilize “Status-Based Incentive Program,” or to put it simply, SBIP.

SBIP is a unique system to ensure STS investors and holders are incentivize even in the middle of the tippy crypto-based market.

You can also know more about it here:

Status Security: A Revolutionary Digital Token that Strives for Security and Stability

Diving into SBIP

Long-term holders will get the most out of SBIP.

STS users will pick in what HODLing duration could they place their token into. With their choosing, investors must approve to freeze their STS token in the agreed time span.

Photo credits: STS Project Whitepaper

Once it is accepted, tokens are left untouched. It cannot be traded, sold and withdrawn.

This project prioritizes delivering results by holding in their coins than risking it in trading.

People who are new in the fitful cryptosphere can gain profit even without keeping a close watch in the digital market thanks to SBIP.

Photo Credits: Status Security

Status Security will launch an app for Android, iOS and Microsoft OS. A release date has yet to be announced.

The STS project team welcomes crypto enthusiasts to check out the ICO which will be open until September 30.

STS website: https://ststoken.com/

STS Whitepaper: https://ststoken.com/STS%20White%20Paper%202018.pdf

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/STStoken

Talk with the STS community on Telegram: https://t.me/STStokenCommunity