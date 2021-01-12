Building Online Video Education Platform: Everything You Need to Know

In the education sector, there is an increasing call to action to move on from conventional textbooks and embrace a learning approach that embraces technology and, more specifically, video.

The overarching benefit of educational video streaming services is that they increase the efficiency of classroom teaching and learning, and help personalize education for individual students rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach that was once common.

Online video platforms erase barriers to education, including distance, travel, access and geographical boundaries.

Why are Online Video Education Platform Important?

Here are some of the reasons why video learning through educational online platforms is becoming more popular:

Video makes learning easy

Videos make it possible to break down complex concepts into digestible, visually represented chunks. This simplifies the process of learning, as it engages more senses than reading text would, and caters to various learning styles.

Videos grab students’ attention faster

Visual stimuli facilitates better engagement of students with the lesson or topic. It also creates a better memory in the minds of pupils, making video teaching ideal for learning tough concepts and formulae that need to be memorized.

Classroom videos help set the atmosphere

Despite being online, online education platforms can help students feel like they’re back in school through the use of classroom videos. These make use of typical classroom setups, including whiteboards, presentations and screen sharing, to ensure that students engage well with the topic and don’t feel distracted by not being in class physically.

Remote teaching provides greater access

Without the barriers of travel and physical spaces, an online platform for education makes remote teaching much easier for teachers and more accessible for students. This helps even those who are unable to attend school receive their education and form peer-to-peer relationships.

What are the Advantages of Interactive Education Video Platform for Academic Institutions?

Video learning is a lucrative opportunity for academic institutions, as it increases the number of students that can attend a course. They can diversify learning advantages, giving them a step-up over other colleges, schools and universities that don’t yet have educational video platforms and guidelines in place.

On-demand Videos

On-demand video features allow professors to pre-record lectures and additional material to supplement their teaching. This facilitates better engagement of students with the curriculum.

High ROI

The return on investments when it comes to educational streaming platforms can be very high, given that the reach is much higher and the levels of access much broader.

Record Campus Classes

Universities can record classes on campus and turn them into courses, thereby expanding their sources of income and letting more students take advantage of their educational offerings.

Flexible Classrooms

Students can learn and study at their own pace, engage with the material in their own learning styles — all this means they’re more likely to enjoy the process of education. Teachers can also benefit from flexible classrooms, as they can manage other personal tasks and have enough time for themselves and for bettering their offerings.

Improved Marketing and Communications

Educational video platforms help universities and schools spread the word and construct a great brand image. It also lets them connect with individual students and teachers, enabling top-of-mind recall and setting the groundwork for future students and faculty.

Things You Need to Consider When Building a Video Platform for Education

Customization

Ensure that you pick a solution that is easy to customize and make personalized. This goes a long way in creating a brand image and associating the platform with your institution.

Multiple Monetization

Consider picking an online video education platform that has multiple monetization models, from pay-per-view to subscription- and ad-based models. This ensures you have multiple revenue streams and makes content accessible to students from a variety of economic backgrounds.

Built-in CMS

A built-in CMS is essential to manage and catalogue all the videos you’ll be hosting on your platform. It allows for easy retrieval, and help to keep the entire system organized.

Hosting on cloud or on premises

Depending on your business goals, the size of your platform, and other metrics, you’ll need to decide whether to choose on-cloud or on-premise hosting. Both of these have their distinct pros and cons. If you can’t choose, consider selecting a software that allows for both types of hosting.

Video Security

When building an education platform online, it is important to ensure the security of both your content as well as the viewers using your platform. Highly secure frameworks are essential.

HLS Player

Video players can make or break the experience of video streaming, especially in the context of online learning. They are responsible for managing the video's content depending on environmental indications, including the device the student or teacher is using and the strength of the internet network. The HLS streaming platform developed by Apple is a secure and safe option to use.

Live Streaming

Education live streaming platforms help to create immersive learning experiences in real-time. This allows teachers to connect with students directly, while students engage better with faculty and ask questions as soon as they experience a doubt.

Interactive Features

Interactive features in your choice of platforms can help students gain more out of their curriculum. Quizzes, polls, screen-sharing, presentations, and whiteboards are examples of interactive features that help students better engage with what they’re learning.

Video analytics

A strong suite of video analytics ensures educational institutions can understand how well or poorly their platform and content is doing. This in turn allows them to optimize content for their audience, and help get the most value out of the effort they’ve put into making the content catalogue.

Conclusion

The best educational streaming service is one that puts students and teachers first, and work unobtrusively while making sure education is an enlightening and holistic experience for all. There’s no better time to jump into the online education world than now, and it has benefits for all stakeholders, from institutions to individual students and professors.

