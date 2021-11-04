Search icon
Building Machine Learning Models Using AWS SageMaker  by@priya11

Building Machine Learning Models Using AWS SageMaker

Amazon SageMaker is a popular and full-managed service by Amazon that allows developers and data scientists to build, train and deploy machine learning models in a quick and hassle-free manner. This platform offers multiple advantages to the end-users such as removal of heavy lifting during every step of the machine learning process which makes it easy to deploy quality models. SageMaker provides all the components used for machine learning in a single toolset and allows the models to get to faster production with much less effort and at much lower costs.
Priya Kumari Hacker Noon profile picture

@priya11
Priya Kumari

Priya has 7 years of experience in Research & is a content writer at Valasys Media, a top B2B Media Publisher company.

Tags

#machine-learning#amazon#amazon-sagemaker#ml-model#ml-top-story#training#data-labelling#aws-sagemaker
